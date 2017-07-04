Here are the Xiaomi phones that will get the Android Nougat update

Xiaomi has waited quite some time to send out the Android 7.0 update to its smartphones. So much so that the customers have been very vocal on social media forums about the company’s inability to send the update on time.

Thankfully, there’s finally some good news for the customers of Xiaomi smartphones as the company has officially revealed the names of the devices that will be eligible for the Android 7.0 update. It must be noted that Xiaomi’s Mi Max has already received the update, although the company has been taking its sweet time with the rollout of the update for other commercially available smartphones, such as the the Redmi 4, Mi 5 etc.

Strangely enough, Xiaomi will be sending out Android 7.0 to some devices and Android 7.1 to a handful of others. This is probably because the company has been developing the update for a few months now, long before Android 7.1 was made available. It is not known, however, if the company will update Android 7.0 devices to Android 7.1 in the future.

It’s quite baffling that the company has left out the Redmi Note 4 from the update cycle and it won’t receive either update. Considering how the Redmi Note 4 was one of the most popular smartphones in the country last year, this revelation could do a lot of damage to the company’s credibility.

Here are the smartphones that will officially receive the company’s Android 7.1 update:

Mi 6

Mi Max 2

Mi 5c

Redmi 4X (Redmi 4 in India)

And the ones that are getting Android 7.0:

Mi Max (already updated)

Mi 5

Mi 5s

Mi 5s Plus

Mi 4c

Mi 4s

Mi Note

Mi Note 2

Mi MIX

Redmi Note 4X

As you can see, not a lot of these handsets are available in India, so it seems like the company is mostly focusing on smartphones that are sold in Xiaomi’s home region. However, a handful of these phones are also available in India, so we can expect the update to follow shortly.