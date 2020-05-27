Google Stadia Pro gets 1440p support, free Elder Scrolls Online with PC crossplay

It's been a rocky road that Google's game streaming service, Stadia, has walked in its first few months on the market, but a steady stream of quality-of-life updates are helping to cement the vision.

The latest update add support for 1440p streaming resolution on Google Stadia, letting you stream games in higher-than-1080p resolution, but without having to stretch to 4K for those without a 4K-native display.

However, the same restrictions placed on 4K Stadia streams remain for 1440p – you'll still need a Stadia Pro subscription, a network speed of at least 35Mbps, and a PC or Chromebook with VP9 hardware decoding.

The news is accompanied by new game announcements for the platform, too.

Headlining the software releases is news that Google will be making The Elder Scrolls Online free to claim from June 16 for Stadia Pro players, and that it will also include crossplay support for PC players looking to carry their characters over.

Also coming to the service as paid-for purchases are action-adventure game Jotun: Valhalla Edition, and Sundered: Eldritch Edition. Both are really lavishly-drawn game with a fairytale vibe, and well worth a look.

Finally, there's a few game updates of note too. Mortal Kombat 11's Aftermath story expansion, bringing Sheeva, Fujin and Robocop into the bloody brawler, goes live, while PUBG's Ranked Mode is free to play for anyone using a controller.