See Mortal Kombat X's most brutal fatality: a selfie

Mortal Kombat's infamous fatalities - the most brutal ways to kill your opponents in the game - have ranged previously from ripping their spines out to literally pulling them apart by the legs.

But it seems the upcoming Mortal Kombat X has the most gruesome fatality of them all: a selfie.

Cassie Cage is part of a younger generation of Mortal Kombat combatants, and as such she's clearly in it for the Likes. After all, it didn't happen unless you have a selfie to prove it, right? The fake Facebook page - complete with a scrolling comments feed - makes this just about perfect.

Check out the video below if you're not offended by a) seeing someone's jaw get smashed off and b) selfies.