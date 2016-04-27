Nintendo has announced its next two smartphone games

Nintendo has revealed more information about its mobile plans in its recent earnings release.

The company confirmed that the Fire Emblem and Animal Crossing franchises would be the next to make the leap to smartphones, however no release date or further details were given.

The company also shed some light on the performance of their first app Miitomo, revealing that it has surpassed 10 million registered users. The app reached 3 million active users just 24 hours after being released outside of Japan.

Nintendo has previously said that it intends to release five apps in this financial year, which means two of the apps are still unknown.

Nintendo is not venturing into the mobile space solo, but has partnered with mobile specialist DeNA to develop the titles.