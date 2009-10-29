New 8x zoom-lens add-on for Nintendo DSi

New zoom lens for Nintendo DSi - a quirky must-have or nonsensical rubbish?

Peripheral maker Nyko is releasing a this HUGE add-on lens to bump up the DSi's 0.3 megapixel camera.

The humungous 8x zoom lens is (thankfully) attached to a detachable Nyko Zoom Case.

Hilarious, nonsense

TechRadar supposes you could throw this hilarious device in your manbag for those odd occasions when you really need to take close-up and grainy pictures of flowers with your games console.

Nyko's latest will only set you back a mere $25. It is sure to make you the envy of all your DSi-toting mates.

Or maybe not. Whatever, it's so bizarre, we still want one...

Via albotas.com