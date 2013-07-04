Xbox One to throw trolls into the dungeon

You look something like this

No one likes a troll. Unless you're one yourself, in which case we suggest you take a long hard look in the mirror.

It turns out that Microsoft also hates trolls, and is planning to add a reputation system to Xbox Live with the launch of the Xbox One, which it hopes will encourage good behaviour.

Microsoft's senior product manager Mike Lavin said, "You'll start to see some effects if you continue to play bad or harass other people en masse. You'll probably end up starting to play more with other people that are more similar to you."

