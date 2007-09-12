Xbox 360 Windows USB receiver faulty?

The peripheral seems to suck all power from the USB ports

A number of reports are citing problems with the Xbox 360 Wireless Receiver for Windows. The peripheral enables Xbox controllers to be used with Windows XP and Vista systems.

Reports of USB-related problems have been circling for a few days. The issues seem to surround USB power - the receiver seems to use rather a lot of it, rendering other USB ports powerless and peripherals therefore unusable.

On the forums at Xbox.com, one user suggests restarting your computer and pressing the Sync button on the controller, but it seems not everyone is having luck solving the problem. And Microsoft has been less than helpful over the issue. We're waiting for a response.