Shameful Chinese firm rips off Nintendo Wii

Less-than-legal Chinese firms like nothing better than to create replica products based on succesful designs

CVG reports that a Chinese manufacturer has released a shameful rip-off of the Nintendo Wii games console. Called the 'Vii', it's very similar in appearance to the Wii and has a remote control-style handset too.

Wii rip-off

In China, pretty much every successful electronics product gets the same appalling rip-off treatment, with the Apple iPhone being the most high profile case in recent months.

Engadget has pictures of a Chinese catalogue which has images of the new 'Vii' console which, let's face it, is bound to be rubbish.