G Suite gets updated for better collaboration

Google's collaboration and productivity platform, G Suite, has gotten a couple of new features recently, for which Google says will 'enhance collaboration and increase interoperability with existing third-party enterprise tools'.

Announcing the new tools in a blog post, Google said the tools that have gotten the new upgrades are Hangouts Meet, Google Calendar, and Google Sheets.

Hangouts Meet is now compatible with traditional video conferencing systems like Polycom and Cisco. Skype for Business is also available now, allowing users to jump into a Meet meeting directly from their Skype app.

Google Calendar now supports third-party conferencing, natively. Tools like Cisco Webex, Arkadin, GoToMeeting, LogMeIn, Dialpad, RingCentral, Vidyo and Vonage are all crafting add-ons from Google calendar.

Making friends with rivals

And finally, Google Sheets has gotten a new integration with SAP, allowing users to directly export ERP content into Google Sheets.

Google's Director of Product Management for G Suite, Rany Ng, said users will be able to join conferences on Hangouts Meet from their existing meeting room hardware 'in the coming months'.

They will be able to book rooms from Microsoft Exchange in Google Calendar, as well as work with people outside the domain, through Hangouts Chat.

“You’ll also start to see integrations with Google Sheets in an upcoming SAP release, too,” he concluded.