Ferrari cars to drive on Qualcomm tech

Qualcomm Technologies, which is targeting the automotive sector in a big way for its future growth, has announced a collaboration with Ferrari for use of Snapdragon Digital Chassis in its cars.

Qualcomm will be systems solutions provider for upcoming Ferrari road cars, as well as be a Premium Partner for the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team and Ferrari eSports team, the Sand Diego-based company announced.

The Italian car major, for its part, said the collaboration would accelerate the digital transformation process for Ferrari and its road cars.

Scuderia Ferrari F-1 car to sport Qualcomm logo

Ferrari will use the Snapdragon Digital Chassis, which consists of open and scalable cloud-connected platforms needed for next-generation vehicles. The digital chassis includes telematics and connectivity, the digital cockpit, as well as ADAS functions and utilizes a unified architecture to deliver enhanced safety and immersive digital experiences.

As a part of the agreement, Qualcomm will also work with Ferrari to design, develop and integrate Ferrari’s digital cockpits.

As a Premium Partner of the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team, the Snapdragon logo will make its debut on the F1-75, the Ferrari single-seater which will be unveiled at Maranello on February 17.

Furthermore, the Maranello marque’s esports activities will be a part of the deal.

Qualcomm's digital tool for automakers

(Image credit: Qualcomm Technologies)

Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari was quoted as saying: “Thanks to this agreement with Qualcomm Technologies, we expand our knowledge in digital technologies and web 3.0 areas with great potential for automotive and motorsport."

Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm said: “We look forward to helping shape what the future holds as we work together to bring world-class driving experiences to their customers through our Snapdragon Digital Chassis.”

Besides Ferrari, Qualcomm’s suite of car technology has been picked by auto companies like Volvo, Honda, Renault, and BMW.

Qualcomm's infotainment and assistance tools now seem to a big hit among automakers. Those tools, dubbed collectively as the Snapdragon Digital Chassis, include Snapdragon Ride, Snapdragon Cockpit, Snapdragon Auto Connectivity and Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud Services.

Each covers a different technological area – be it driving assistance or multimedia – and the partnered car brands can choose to implement these features collectively or in isolation.

