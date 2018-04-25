Dell’s new 2-in-1 is the world’s smallest 15-inch mobile workstation

Dell has announced a new notebook which the firm is claiming is the world’s smallest 15-inch 2-in-1 mobile workstation, alongside a number of other business-targeted laptops from the Precision and Latitude ranges.

The Precision 5530 2-in-1 has a 360-degree hinge and comes with stylus support, not to mention a rather nifty InfinityEdge 4K display. That touch display supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity for Dell’s Premium Pen, with promises of low latency meaning that the sketching-on-the-screen experience is as close to scribbling on paper as is possible.

The 5530 is powered by Intel’s 8th-gen processors (up to Core i7) with integrated Radeon Vega graphics, and has a new ‘MagLev’ keyboard that’s super-thin to help slim the device down overall.

Dell is also launching a standard (non-convertible) Dell Precision 5530 with a 4K screen that boasts improved contrast ratios and IGZO 4 display options. This notebook can be specified with up to an Nvidia Quadro P2000, up to 32GB of 2666MHz system RAM, and up to 4TB of SSD storage.

Then there’s the Dell Precision 3530 which also runs with Intel’s 8th-gen CPUs or next-gen Xeon processors, and an Nvidia Quadro P600 on the graphics front. It delivers this power at a ‘price comparable to a PC’ according to Dell, although the exact pricing hasn’t been confirmed yet (and that’s the case with all these machines).

Ready for VR

And finally in the Precision range, we have the new Dell Precision 7730 and 7530, which are billed as ‘ready for VR’ mobile workstations.

These again run with either 8th-gen Intel CPUs or Xeon processors, AMD Radeon WX or Nvidia Quadro graphics, and the potential to specify a whopping 128GB of 3200MHz system memory. The 15-inch Precision 7530 will also let you specify up to 6TB of PCIe SSD storage.

Finally, Dell introduced a pair of new Latitude laptops: the Latitude 5491 and 5591 which have been slimmed down to shrink their footprint by 30% over the last three generations.

These notebooks offer up to 19 hours of battery life and have 8th-gen Intel Core vPro CPUs with Nvidia graphics and up to 32GB of system memory.

All these notebooks should be available from Dell on May 22, except for the Precision 5530 2-in-1 which won’t arrive until late August. As mentioned, pricing details haven’t been revealed as yet, although we should hear something before these laptops are launched.