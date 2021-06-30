Dell launches UltraSharp 4K Webcam in India at Rs 18,999

As the Covid-19 pandemic became a very real part of the lives of people around the world, people retreated to their homes and along with came the need for videoconferencing and online communication. Webcams are essential for this and Dell has not jumped into the fray with its new UltraSharp Webcam that supports 4K video quality.

The new Dell UltraSharp Webcam can capture meetings in 4K and produces outstanding video quality in any lighting condition. This is because Dell's engineers took inspiration from DSLR cameras when designing the company's new webcam.

The Dell UltraSharp Webcam features a large 4K Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor and a multi-element lens so that it can capture more light and deliver crystal-clear video. At the same time, the device's 3D/2D video noise reduction feature automatically eliminates grainy images while HDR is also included to make images pop even in low light.

As the Dell UltraSharp Webcam which can be mounted on monitors and tripods is an intelligent device. Its auto-framing feature uses AI to ensure your always in focus and centered in every frame. You can also customize your field of view from 65, 78 and 90 degrees and a 5x digital zoom means you'll be seen even when far away from your computer.

Logging into your business computer or workstation using facial recognition is also a breeze as the Dell UltraSharp Webcam features Windows Hello. Dell has even embedded its ExpressSign-in feature to work with Dell PCs so that the webcam's proximity sensors can detect your presence as you approach and automatically log you out when you step away from your computer.

Instead of having to mess with a third-party webcam cover, the company has included a magnetic privacy cover that securely snaps onto the webcam's lens to protect your privacy but can also be attached to the rear of the device for storage when in use.

Dell's UltraSharp Webcam is now available worldwide and has been priced at $199.99 in the US and Rs 18,999 in India. It is currently available for enterprise customers on Dell's own website.