Dell adds 12 new products across XPS, Alienware, Inspiron & G series in India

Dell has announced 12 new products across its XPS, Alienware, Inspiron, G-series and All-In-Ones (AIOs) portfolio in India. This announcement comes ahead of the start of the festive season in the country leading into Diwali. The new portfolio is powered by upto 10th generation Intel Processors and has been revamped with new features.

“As the festivities kick in, this is a great time of the year to present our widest consumer and gaming portfolio. There’s intelligence and power running throughout every new product we bring to our users today. Devices that fit seamlessly into your life and uplift your technology experience, is what we strive for.” said Rajkumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies India.

Dell XPS 13 (7390) and XPS 15 (7590)

The XPS 13 7390 features the world's smallest webcam measuring 2.25mm and the Infinity Edge display offers a great viewing experience backed by Dolby Vision.

The bigger XPS 15 7590 gets an upgrade to an OLED display and is also amongst the world's smallest 15-inch laptops.

Dell XPS 15 7590 goes on sale from September 24 starting at Rs 1,66,990. The XPS 13 7390 will be available from October 2 at a starting price of Rs 1,13,990.

Both the laptops will be available at Dell Exclusive stores, major retail outlets across India and online from Dell India shop.

Dell Inspiron range now with 10th gen Intel processors

Dell's Inspiron portfolio which includes laptops, 2-in-1s and AIOs are now available with upto 10th Generation Intel processors with design tweaks and some added features.

Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 (7391) supports an Active Pen which can be stored in a space specially built into the hinge of the laptop. The new laptop also features Adaptive Thermal Technology which tweaks the performance to boost efficiency in different modes.

The Inspiron 14 7000 (7490) features a magnesium alloy build and weighs 1.095 kg. It has a fingerprint sensor, built-in WiFi 6 standard and can provide upto 21 hours of battery life.

The Inspiron 13 2-in-1 7000 (7391) and Inspiron 14 7490 goes on sale from October 2 starting at Rs 90,290 and Rs 86,890 respectively.

Dell G3 3590 and Alienware m15 for gamers

Dell's gaming-centric offering the G3 3590 is aimed at users looking to game on a budget. It features a 15-inch 144Hz refresh rate display and 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard. The laptop comes pre-installed with Game Shift which optimizes fan speeds to deliver a powerful gaming experience.

On the other hand, the Dell Alienware m15 receives an upgraded 4K OLED HDR display and Tobii Eye Tracking.

Dell G3 (3590) is now available to purchase from Dell offline/online store and major retail outlets starting at Rs 70,990. The Alienware m15 is priced starting at Rs 1,88,490 and is also available to purchase now.