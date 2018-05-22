Confirmed: OnePlus is facing trademark issues with the name ‘Dash Charge’

One of the main selling points of OnePlus’ phones is their Dash Charge function but it seems that the company will no longer be selling components under that trademark.

As per a statement issued by the company, their European Union’s (EU) trademark application was rejected earlier this year in March. Apparently, it's because Bragi and Amazon have similar trademarks in the EU.

Their statement also assures consumers that there are no changes in the technology that goes into making the OnePlus’ charging function efficient. The OnePlus 6 comes with the same charging technology like in previous OnePlus smartphones that were Dash Charge enabled.

"Originally designed by OnePlus and submitted to the USPTO and the EUIPO for trademark application in April 2016, ‘Dash Charge’ was first used in conjunction with the release of the OnePlus 3 in June 2016. We used "Dash Charge” for two years until the EU trademark application was rejected in March 2018. This in no way impacts the functionality of the technology itself. Under existing trademark law, registration is not a necessary prerequisite for commercial use, and OnePlus will continue to work towards securing a trademark for our charging technology. We appreciate everyone's patience in the meantime." OnePlus Company Spokesperson

The charging capabilities of a phone has transformed into one of the more important features when choosing which smartphone to purchase. Which is precisely what contributed towards the popularity of the OnePlus’ Dash Charge function. It's reportedly the fastest smartphone charging standard in the market right now.