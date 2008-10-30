Psystar adds Blu-ray to OS X clones

Psystar is ready and willing to sell you a Blu-ray Mac

Despite the fact that Apple apparently has no interest in joining the rest of the computer world and swapping its DVD drives for Blu-ray burners, its favourite company, Psystar, has gone ahead and done just that.

The OS X clone vendor yesterday started offering BD drives as a BTO option on its PCs running the slightly dubious hotchpotch of the Mac OS with various patches.

Bag of hurt

For $310 (£193) anyone buying into the Psystar experience can add a 6x Blu-ray writer to the desktop case and open themselves up to that big old "bag of hurt".

Whether or not Blu-ray succumbs to the so-called threat of digital downloads won't be known for years to come, but at least Mac buyers now have an option beyond getting out a screwdriver and doing it themselves.