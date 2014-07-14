Samsung adds EMC content management tools to its multi-function printers

Samsung Electronics America and EMC have partnered to add content management capabilities to Samsung’s line of multifunction printers. With the partnership, Samsung printers will be able to convert paper, faxes and scans into application-ready documents that can be edited, shared or saved.

Samsung’s SCX-5935FN, SCX-5835FN and M4580FXEMC printers will now feature EMC’s Captiva ISIS Drivers. Captiva uses ISIS (Image and Scanner Interface Specification) to capture images and text in order to make documents interactive once they’ve been uploaded onto a device.

ISIS Drivers are designed to enhance image acquisition, file conversion, and read/write commands in order to simplify image processing and editing. In addition to Samsung, Canon also uses ISIS Drivers for its document scanners.

Samsung and EMC

Earlier this year, Samsung launched its BusinessCore Printing Solutions for small and medium sized businesses in the US. The solutions provide integrated document management and output management features for Samsung's A3 and A4 multifunction printers built on the XOA Embedded open platform.

Like, the partnership with EMC, Samsung launched BusinessCore to improve the ability to manage, print and share documents in the workplace. Samsung has recently dedicated itself to providing enterprise-level printers that offer NFC technology and document management flexibility to both large and small businesses.

The partnership with Samsung is good news for EMC, which suffered a rough Q1. In April, EMC Corporation reported Q1 2014 net income during the first quarter of 2014 was $392 million (about £233m or au$422m), a 32% decrease from $580 million (about £345m or au$624m) in Q1 of 2013. EMC revenue during the quarter was $5.5 billion (about £3.3b or au$5.9b), an increase of 2% compared with the same quarter last year.