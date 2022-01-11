COD Mobile Season 1 2022 to roll out soon - leaks suggest new maps, skins, weapons and more

Audio player loading…

Call of Duty Mobile has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games in India. After the PUBG ban in the country, COD Mobile became more relevant and garnered huge traction. Now, the franchise is all set to launch the first season of 2022 and speculation is that it will introduce new maps, skins, weapons and an upgraded battle pass.

To recall, the franchise rolled out Season 11 at Christmas with a winter theme. It will be interesting to see what the franchise offers in the latest season. Previous leaks have suggested that the COD Mobile season 12 will be launched around January 17, a month after the earlier season launched on December 17, 2021.

COD Mobile Season 12 leaked details

There's no official confirmation around the content as yet. However, the leaks doing the rounds suggest a good deal of what we can expect in the latest season. Starting with weapons, we can say that after checking the Chinese version of the game that it is going to get two new guns - Kilo 141 Assault Rifle and PPSh41 SMG. The Kilo 141 Assault Rifle has been a part of COD Modern Warfare for a long time, and PPSh41 SMG is a gun introduced in COD Black Ops Cold War.

As for the maps, COD Mobile Season 1 2022 could bring the Hacienda map that is a famous one from the COD Black Ops 4. Additionally, the new season may also get a Chinese Nuketown map that will be redesigned a little. A tweet shared by COD Mobile consisted of a photo that included Chinese architecture.

COD Mobile Season 1 2022 can also introduce two new game modes. One of them will be Heist, previously spotted in the Black Ops 4. In this mode, players will be supposed to collect more gold coins than their opponents in order to win. Further, the collected gold can be used to buy upgraded armor and weapons.

Other expected modes are Red Envelope Kill Confirmed and Payout Search and Destroy. Until now, this much information regarding the upcoming mode has been revealed. More details regarding the latest season will be revealed once the trailer of the game is dropped officially.

