Pimp My Sleighride: Christmas presents for petrolheads

If you've got a car fanatic in your life, the perfect Christmas present you could get them this year would be a really nice car... Unfortunately, most wallets won't stretch that far, so techradar has put together a list of slightly more affordable gifts for your favourite petrolhead.

This guide includes toys, tech and merchandise that ranges from the quirky and the practical to the utterly ridiculous. Whether your loved one enjoys working on cars, playing with cars, or building (LEGO) cars, these are the perfect gifts to consider.