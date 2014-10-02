Elon Musk is about to reveal a new Tesla, 'and something else'

Whether the auto industry likes it or not, electric cars really are the future, as demonstrated by the response to a simple tease from Tesla Motors CEO and Chief Product Architect Elon Musk.

"About time to unveil the D and something else," Musk tweeted on October 1 in a message that has since been retweeted and favorited over 17,000 times.

No doubt he's referring to the Tesla Model D, which will apparently soon join the Model S sedan and next year's Model X SUV/minivan hybrid in Tesla's lineup. The tweet also came with an image of headlights, though it reveals little, and a promise of more coming on October 9.

That "something else," though, is much more mysterious.

The full image from Musk's Tesla D tease

Dirty minds

Tesla shares rose the morning following Musk's tweet, as Forbes points out, despite the double entendre present in Musk's promise to "unveil the D."

Musk acknowledged his poor choice of words in a subsequent tweet, providing another clue as to what his "something else" might be in the process.

"I love the Internet. Comments had me literally ROFL. No, it wasn't intentional. Glad I didn't mention the other letter!" he wrote.

What could that mean? Is there a Tesla V in the works too? Or a Tesla F? Your guess is as good as ours, but here's hoping it's something we can make dirty jokes about.