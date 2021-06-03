Byju’s ties up with Google for online learning platform for schools in India

India's top edutech player Byju's is partnering with Google to aid schools in India in online learning. The tie-up will basically make Google Workspace for Education available on Byju's Vidyartha platform.

Schools that sign up for this program will be provided, free of cost, a collaborative and personalised digital platform. A press statement from Byju's said "this partnership will provide direct access to Byju's’ extensive math and science pedagogy and visually-rich learning solutions, including chapter-wise slides, readymade assignments, data banks, summary docs, handouts, tests, and more."

Access to Google Classroom and Google Meet

Schools can sign up for the programme on the Vidyartha platform, and will get official email IDs for all faculty, students and admin staff, powered by Google Workspace for Education. This learning solution will also facilitate end-to-end classroom management, through Google Classroom, and will help organise, access, and track classroom learning.

Besides the Google Workspace for Education features that include Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Forms, teachers will get access to Google Meet – Google’s premium video conferencing solution – where up to 100 people can participate using Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals, for free.

Byju's took over Vidyartha platform in 2017, and it is a full-fledged assessment platform and assesses interests, personality traits, aptitudes and skills of students to form a personalised learning plan (PLP) for them.

Mrinal Mohit, Chief Operating Officer, Byju's said, “through our partnership with Google, we are aiming to aid digital revolution and equip our educators with the necessary technological and learning assets to ensure continuity of education.”

Bani Dhawan, Head of Education - South Asia, Google said, the partnership with Byju's will help in reaching out to schools across the country and bring rich and interactive English-based learning solutions that complement the school curriculum. He added that Google would make this offering available in Indian languages later.