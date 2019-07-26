AWS and Google Cloud hit record highs

Google and AWS have revealed huge growth again in their cloud platforms.

In the latest financial reports for both companies, Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS) were highlighted as major money-spinners.

AWS, which retained its position as the world's largest cloud platform, saw sales grow 37 percent to reach $8.4 billion. Although this was the first time that AWS recorded lower than 40 percent growth since Amazon began revealing its results (having seen a 49 percent growth in the first quarter of this year).

Total AWS revenue reached $8.381 billion - equivalent to about 13 percent of Amazon’s total revenue for the quarter, and up from $6.105 billion in last year's Q2, and pushing AWS's run rate of more than $33 billion.

Cloud boost

Elsewhere, Google revealed its cloud business unit now has an $8 billion annual revenue run rate, double the $4 billion it reported last year.

“Q2 was another strong quarter for Google Cloud, which reached an annual revenue run rate of over $8 billion and continues to grow at a significant pace,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced in his company's call.

“Customers are choosing Google Cloud for a variety of reasons: reliability and uptime are critical. Retailers like Lowe’s are leveraging the cloud as one of the important tools to transform their customer experience and supply chain.”

Google recently launched Anthos, its first dedicated hybrid platform, offering customers more flexibility and choice in their cloud migrations.