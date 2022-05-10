An EV charging station powered by wet waste - It's in India

Audio player loading…

India's first organic waste-powered EV charging station has been inaugurated in Mumbai yesterday. According to multiple media reports, the new fast charging station, situated near the popular Haji Ali circle in Mumbai, will have the capacity to process 2,000 kg of wet waste per day. The charging station will collect wet waste like fruit and vegetable peels from big hotels and malls (offices) and put them to use. Along with powering street lights, this energy plant will charge electric vehicles too.

Another such station soon

(Image credit: BMC)

The BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) in collaboration with AeroCare Clean Energy, has got up this charging station. It was commissioned in September, 2021, and around 1,50,000 kg of wet waste has been processed and converted into electricity till now. The BMC, in a bid to encourage adoption of EVs, has decided to provide this electricity to EV charging stations. The plant can generate 80 to 110 cubic metres of gas per day and 220 units of electricity per metric tonne of waste.

State Minister Aditya Thackeray was quoted as saying: "This is the first EV charging station in the country that will provide electricity generated by waste to energy. We are also planning to start such charging stations preferably on highways. It will not only encourage people to use electric vehicles but will also properly manage organic and biological waste."

Inaugurated India’s first EV charging station powered by bio-gas at Keshavrao Khadye Marg today, which generates 220 units of energy from household waste. Along with powering street lights, this energy plant will now charge electric vehicles too. pic.twitter.com/S3YuXE2K9GMay 9, 2022 See more

The city of Mumbai is said to generate about 6,000 metric tonnes of waste daily. And more than 70% of the total waste generated in the city is wet waste.

Ankit Zaveri, CEO, AeroCare Clean Energy said, "At present, there are 3-4 electric cars that come to the station. We are working towards public awareness campaign and also looking into expanding and opening more organic waste-powered EV charging stations in the city."

The new biogas-powered charging station is the second green energy EV charging facility to open within Mumbai. Recently ATUM, the EV charging solution brand of Visaka Industries, set-up a solar-powered EV charging station.