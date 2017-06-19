Amazon Smartphone Sale offering discounts on iPhones, OnePlus 3T, Moto Z, and more

Amazon is no stranger to deals. The retailer holds multiple deals every year, driving the shopaholics en masse. Today, the retailer has kicked off the Amazon Smartphone Sale, which covers a wide range of devices including the iPhone 7, and the OnePlus 3T.

To begin with, Amazon is now offering the 32GB variant of the Apple iPhone 7 for Rs 42,999.

The 128GB variant of the phone is available for Rs 54,490.

Also, the 256GB variant of the phone is offered at Rs 65,900. These phones are also eligible for an exchange discount of Rs 13,060 depending on the kind of phone you’re exchanging it with.

You can also grab the iPhone 6 with 32GB of storage for Rs 24,999 and also avail the exchange offer.

The same exchange promo applies to devices like the Moto Z and the OnePlus 3T as well. The former can be bought along with the Style Mod for Rs 29,999 on Amazon.

While the OnePlus 3T has no upfront discounts, you can claim the aforementioned exchange discount of up to Rs 13,060 with the phone.

Further, customers who purchase the handset and choose to use Vodafone as their service provider will get 45GB of free mobile data for 5 months. Further, Amazon will credit Rs 250 to your Amazon Pay balance if you purchase the OnePlus 3T and stream content on Prime Video.

Shifting towards the other end of the spectrum, the Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro is selling for Rs 8,690, while there’s an exchange discount of up to Rs 6,712 that can be availed as well.

The Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro can be bought for Rs 7,190 with an additional exchange discount of Rs 5,662. You can grab the Coolpad Note 5 Lite for just Rs 6,999 now, thanks to the discount of Rs 2,000 offered by Amazon.

Most phones come with no cost EMI options from Bajaj Finserv, thus allowing customers the flexibility while making their purchase.