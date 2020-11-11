A fan-favorite feature is returning to Microsoft Edge

Microsoft announced the v88.0.692.0 build for Edge Dev channel users on November 10, and with it comes the return of a beloved feature from Legacy Microsoft Edge: the ability to pin a website to the start menu.

This update currently hasn’t been rolled out for general Edge users, but you can try these new features out by downloading a Dev preview from the Microsoft Insider website. Anyone can join Microsoft’s Insider community to be the first to see new features and engage with the Edge team as developments are made on the browser.

Other useful features have also been included in this latest update, as well as bug fixes and some improved reliability.

As mentioned, we once again have the ability to pin a website to the Windows 10 start menu for greater accessibility.

The new version has also added support for Guided Switch on Mac, and included an ability for Kiosk Mode to open all popups in new tabs instead of new windows (very useful for when you’re scrambling to find where that music is playing from).

Fixing known issues

A healthy sprinkling of improvements and changes have also been made to known issues, so if any of these bugs have plagued you in the past they should now be resolved. The full list of the fixes can be found on the official update to 88.0.692.0 announcement.







Improved reliability:

Fixed a crash on launch when Edge is set to restore the previous session.

Fixed an issue where uninstalling a website installed as an app sometimes crashes the browser.

Fixed a crash when opening certain PDFs.

Fixed a crash when syncing Collections.

Fixed a hang during navigation.

Fixed an issue where some PDFs opened straight from the internet fail to load.

Please also be aware that it's unlikely we will be getting any further Edge updates this month, as Microsoft has rightfully pointed out that Dev teams need to enjoy the holiday season too.

Via MS Poweruser