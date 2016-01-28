10 awesome hidden features in your OnePlus 2

There's no doubt that OnePlus 2 is an amazing smartphone. It boasts of a powerful hardware, a premium design, capable cameras and runs on Oxygen OS, which is OnePlus' own take on Android with amazing features and customisation capabilities in store. It might seem like a stock Android layer from the top, but deep down, it packs in a world of functionalities, tweaks that can add more value to your smartphone usage in day-to-day life.

That said, here is a list of features that will make you love your OnePlus even more. Read on!