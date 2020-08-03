How to change your Instagram password or reset it

Instagram is one of the most popular social media apps on the planet, allowing you to scroll endlessly through everything from your friends' holiday snaps to cute pictures of Insta-famous pets.

Since its launch in 2010, the photo-sharing app has been through quite a few changes, not least its acquisition by Facebook in 2012.

That Facebook acquisition means that you can sign into the app with your Facebook login details, or if you don't have Facebook, you can sign in with the email address or phone number you provided when you first signed up to Instagram.

Whatever login method you use, it's a good idea to change your password regularly to keep your account secure. Wondering how to change your Instagram password? Or have you been locked out of your account and now need to reset your login details? Here's everything you need to know about changing your Instagram password with minimal fuss.

How to change your Instagram password

Changing your Instagram password is super easy, and it's the same process whether you're using an iOS or Android device.

First, you need to open up the app and head to your profile by tapping on your profile picture at the bottom right of your screen.

Then, tap the menu icon (the three lines at the top right of the page) and head to Settings > Security > Password.

A screenshot of the Instagram Settings menu. Click Security and then Password to change your details. (Image credit: TechRadar)

You'll then need to enter your current password, followed by the new password you wish to use – remember, its best to use a password that you don't use for any other applications, and it's a good idea to use a mixture of numbers, uppercase, and lowercase letters to make it difficult to guess.

Instagram recommends that you use "a combination of at least six numbers, letters and punctuation marks (like ! and %)" to create a strong password.

Once you're happy with your new password, tap Save or the tick icon at the top right of your screen.

How to reset your Instagram password

Forgotten your Instagram password? If you're locked out of your account, you'll need to reset your Instagram password, either using your linked Facebook account, your email address, or phone number.

The process differs slightly for iOS and Android devices. If you're on an Android device, open up the app, which will bring up the login screen. Then, select 'Get help signing in' (below Log In).

Click on 'Use Username or Email', 'Send an SMS', or 'Log in with Facebook', and follow the on-screen instructions.

Resetting your Instagram password on an Android device (pictured) differs slightly when you're using an iPhone or iPad. (Image credit: TechRadar)

If you're on an iOS device, head to the login screen as before, and select 'Get help signing in'. Choose your preferred method of resetting your login credentials (Username or Phone) and enter your username, email address, or phone number.

Then tap Next and follow the on-screen instructions to reset your Instagram password.

Now you should be able to choose a brand-new password – don't forget to make it strong and difficult to guess.

If you want to create a really strong password, be sure to check out the best password generators of 2020. Many of these services also include a password manager to help you keep track of all your login details, which is very handy if your new password is very complex.

What about two-factor authentication?

If you want to add an extra layer of security to your Instagram account, it's possible to set up two-factor authentication.

Your email address and password combination are the first factor that protects your account – enabling two-factor authentication means adding a second factor, making it harder for intruders to gain access to your account.

Often, this second factor is a message that is sent to your mobile phone, asking you to verify your login attempt.

In the case of Instagram, you'll be asked to enter a special login code or confirm your login attempt – but only if you're accessing your account from a device that you haven't used before.

(Image credit: TechRadar )

To set this up, head to your profile and tap the menu icon. Click on Settings > Security, and scroll down to Two-Factor Authentication.

Tap Get Started, and then choose between the two different authentication methods; you have a choice between receiving a special code via SMS or using a third-party authentication app like Google Authenticator or Duo Mobile.

If you go down the SMS route, bear in mind that you'll need to have a confirmed mobile phone number associated with your Instagram account – if you don't you'll be asked to enter one before you can proceed.

Whichever option you go for, we recommend turning two-factor authentication on; it's incredibly easy to set up and use, and it makes it far more difficult for intruders to access your Instagram account.