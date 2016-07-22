How to win at Clash Royale - 20 top tips and tricks

Supercell's Clash Royale is wargaming in microcosm, and our Clash Royale tips and tricks will help you be a smash on the battlefield, whether you're a new player or an old hand.

Two sets of towers face each-other on a single-screen battlefield. Players use elixir to dispatch troops, aiming to fight their way to a tower and do it some serious damage. Although a simple game to grasp, Clash Royale has depth and nuance.

You must carefully consider the units you choose for your eight-item deck, and make the best use of currency — virtual or otherwise.