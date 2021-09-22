The best eco-friendly running shoes 2021: a more sustainable way to run

It doesn't take much equipment to get into running, but the one absolute necessity is a good pair of running shoes. Unfortunately, they don't last forever – particularly if you're putting in a lot of miles – and will need replacing once you've put in about 300 to 550 miles according to the experts at Runner's World.

That could mean you go through shoes pretty quickly if you're running most days, so it makes sense to look for a pair that will have minimal effect on the environment – but it's not a simple choice. There are lots of factors to consider, including not just the raw materials the shoes are made from, but also the processing necessary to turn those into something useful. A shoe might be made of grass, but if it takes a lot of energy-intensive processing to turn the grass into a fiber that can be woven, it might be less of a benefit than it seems.

Then there's the treatment of workers – are they paid a fair wage for their work, and treated well? Finally, what happens to the shoe at the end of its life? Can it be recycled in any way, or is it simply destined for landfill?

Here we've rounded up our pick of the best eco-friendly running shoes available today. None of them are perfectly green, but if you're looking to reduce your carbon footprint and make your running more ethical, they're a good place to start. We've factored in both our own experience from testing the shoes, plus the manufacturer's rating on Good on You, which ranks companies based on their treatment of people and the environment.

The best eco-friendly running shoes

The Reebok Floatride Energy Grow is made largely from plant-based materials, and works as well for casual wear as it does for your regular training runs (Image credit: Reebok)

1. Reebok Floatride Energy Grow The lightest sustainably made running shoe Specifications Heel drop: 9mm Weight: 229g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Reduced use of plastic + Extremely lightweight + Attractive retro design Reasons to avoid - Less hard-wearing than some

The Reebok Floatride Energy Grow is made from at least 50% plant-based materials, reducing the use of virgin plastic – but you wouldn't know that from looking at it. Unlike some 'green' running shoes, this one doesn't shout about its credentials; instead, Reebok has opted for a refreshingly retro design that goes as well with jeans as it does Lycra.

There's a moderate amount of (castor-bean based) cushioning, and in our tests we found it easy to forget during training runs. It's not excessively cushioned, and is quite flexible around the toe (particularly medially), which won't suit those with a tendency to overpronate, but is nicely responsive if your footstrike is neutral.

There's a lot to like about this shoe, which is also surprisingly light, leaving the similarly green but much weightier Allbirds Tree Dasher in the dust. We have some reservations about the durability of the gusset that secures the tongue to the inside, but the Floatride Energy Grow otherwise fared well after plenty of miles.

Good On You commends Reebok for its efforts to audit the working conditions of its suppliers, use sustainable materials, reduce its carbon emissions, and conduct research into the effect of microplastics.

Read our full Reebok Floatride Energy Grow review

The Tree Dasher is made from sustainable materials including eucalyptus, sugarcane and castor beans, and Allbirds is working to keep its carbon emissions and water use as low as possible (Image credit: Allbirds)

2. Allbirds Tree Dasher A running shoe with a springy midsole made from sugarcane TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Allbirds Reasons to buy + Comfortable, supportive fit + Breathable upper + Responsive, springy midsole Reasons to avoid - Relatively heavy - Lining rubs slightly

If you're looking for an eco-friendly running shoe that you can also wear around town, the Allbirds Tree Dashers are well worth your consideration. The knitted upper is made from breathable eucalyptus fibers, and the midsole foam is made from sugarcane rather than the usual plastic. It takes a lot of processing to turn the raw materials into useable materials, but Allbirds works to reduce carbon emissions as much as possible, and offset the remainder.

The Tree Dashers are heavier than most other neutral road shoes we've reviewed, but we found they provided plenty of support, particularly under the arch of the foot. The sugar-based midsole gave good stability, and its shape (thinning out towards the toe) provided plenty of spring on take-off.

Our only complaint about the fit was that the sock lining rubbed the back of our heel slightly, but your experience may well differ; we'd recommend trying a pair to see how you get on with them.

Good On You praises Allbirds for its use of sustainable materials, and its efforts to reduce both water use and greenhouse gas emissions. However, it's criticized for not showing a code of conduct for its suppliers, or that it ensures workers in its supply chain are paid a living wage.

Read our full Allbirds Tree Dasher review

The Cloudboom Echo is a snappy shoe for race days, and its maker On is very transparent about its environmental and ethical polices (Image credit: On)

3. On Cloudboom Echo A pricey racing shoe that delivers an enjoyable ride TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Light, breathable upper + Springy and responsive + Feels great at speed Reasons to avoid - Too firm for some - Best for narrow feet

If you're looking for an eco-friendly racing shoe, the On Cloudboom Echo could be just the ticket. It's built for speed, with an extremely lightweight and breathable upper made from recycled polyester, a double layer of 'CloudTec' cushioning pods in the midsole, and a carbon fiber infused plate for extra spring.

Some runners may find the Cloudboom Echo a little too firm, and it's better suited to narrow feet. We'd recommend saving it for race days and track sessions rather than everyday training runs.

On is a small company and has yet to be rated by Good On You, but it's transparent about its work and its suppliers. It recently published a sustainability report describing its efforts to use more sustainable materials, reduce carbon emissions and water use, recycle worn out shoes, and support workers' rights (including a code of conduct that all suppliers must sign that sets out rules regarding a basic living wage).

Read our full On Cloudboom Echo review

Brooks has pared back its carbon emissions when producing the Ghost 14, and offset the remainder (Image credit: Brooks)

The Brooks Ghost 14 is a dependable workhorse for your regular training runs. It's not the most exciting eco-friendly shoe to look at, but it's very good at what it does: eating up the miles. It's durable and well cushioned, but still delivers a little snap at faster paces.

We found the Ghost 14's toe box particularly roomy, making it well suited to runners with wider feet, though the upper's stretchy material accommodates all shapes and sizes well.

That upper contains a minimum of 13% recycled polyester, and Brooks says that it's created a carbon-neutral production process by analyzing its supply chain, reducing carbon as much as possible, and offsetting the remainder.

Good On You notes that a moderate proportion of the fabrics used by Brooks are certified by BlueSign, though there's no evidence of policies for reducing carbon emissions or water use. There's not much transparency about its supply chain either, though some of its suppliers are also BlueSign certified.

Read our full Brooks Ghost 14 review

The Salomon Index.01 is a lightweight, breathable running shoe that you can return for recycling once it's worn out (Image credit: Salomon)

5. Salomon Index.01 The best no-nonsense running shoe – and recyclable Specifications Heel drop: 9mm Weight: 285g (unisex) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + No-nonsense, comfortable design + Environmentally friendly + Also good for everyday life Reasons to avoid - Steep price

The whole of the Salomon Index.01 is recyclable, and when you've run it into the ground, you can return it to Salomon to be transformed into other garments.

Of course, that would be little use if the Salomon Index.01 wasn't a good quality, high performance shoe – but thankfully, it is. It feels firmer than most daily runners, making it a better choice if you're looking for support, with a curved sole and unusual rear overhang that we found gave a welcome forward jolt of propulsion.

The upper is pleasantly breathable, and its understated design means it can shift easily between training sessions and running errands. We did find that the upper began to show dirt quite quickly, and the initial price is fairly steep, so it's worth considering the Reebok Floatride Energy Grow as a more affordable alternative.

Good On You notes that Salomon publishes little information about other efforts to reduce textile waste, though 45% of its fabrics are Bluesign certified. The company does audit some of its supply chain during the final stage of production, but according to Good On You there's no sign that it ensures payment of a living wage or supports workers' rights such as collective bargaining.

Read our full Salomon Index.01 review