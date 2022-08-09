Starfield PS5: will the Bethesda game come to Sony consoles?

Should we expect a Starfield PS5 release? With Microsoft having acquired Bethesda, fans of ambitious open world RPGs are anxious about whether or not we'll see the much-anticipated game on Sony consoles.

It hardly needs saying that Starfield's release is hotly anticipated. Building on the successes of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout 4, we're all extremely excited to see where Bethesda goes with its foray into hard sci-fi. The glimpses we've already seen of the finished product certainly suggest that Starfield will be every bit as ambitious as its predecessors. With Starfield's space combat already turning heads, it's easy to see why the title has been generating such a buzz.

Starfield could release in March 2023 if we're lucky. However, fans of the PS5 are worried that Bethesda's status as a Microsoft-owned studio may restrict Starfield to the Xbox Series X|S and the PC exclusively. With Fallout 4 and Skyrim having served as beloved titles on the PS5 and PS4, exclusivity would certainly break with Bethesda's previous trends. So, will Starfield grace Sony's consoles? Read on to get the scoop.

Will we see a Starfield PS5 release?

Unfortunately, there are currently no plans for a Starfield PS5 launch. It looks like Starfield really is still an Xbox exclusive. To top the disappointment, there's nothing out there to suggest that it might be a timed exclusive. It looks like Starfield is set to be a PC and Xbox exclusive for the foreseeable future.

With Microsoft having bought Bethesda, it is unlikely we'll see Starfield released on the PS5, especially at launch. Quite what this means for Fallout 5 or Elder Scrolls 6 we don't know, however, it's possible that both beloved franchises may find themselves becoming Xbox exclusives too. That being said, Bethesda has yet to make an announcement either way with regard to the Fallout or Elder Scrolls series. Regrettably, we can only speculate at this point.

That being said, Starfield is due to arrive on Xbox Game Pass, so it will at least be affordable for PC and Xbox users, as well as those using the service's streaming capabilities. Some even believe that Starfield on Xbox Game Pass could make it Bethesda's 'most played' game ever. However, as welcome as this news might be to Game Pass subscribers, it does little to allay disappointment, should you prefer the PlayStation.

According to GamesRadar (opens in new tab), Todd Howard, director, and executive producer at Bethesda, insisted that more focus will make for "a better product". Despite this, however, it's clear that Starfield's status as a PC and Xbox exclusive has ruffled more than a few feathers. Aaron Greenberg, Xbox marketing's general manager (again, quoted in GamesRadar (opens in new tab)), has made it very clear that "Starfield will be launching exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC". Though we cannot speculate as to whether or not this will change, it looks like, in the meantime, PlayStation fans are just going to have to grin and bear it.

We're sorry to be the bearers of disappointing news. Rest assured, we'll let you know if anything changes.