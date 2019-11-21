Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: best skills to make you a Jedi Master

Cal Kestis’ hero’s journey would be nothing without a good skill tree, so we’re going to pick out some of the best skills you can pick up in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

When Cal starts the game, he will be suffering from self-inflicted fugitive memory loss, which means that he’ll not have all of his Jedi powers until you push through the game and unlock them - a result of his exile at the hands of the sith thanks to Order 66. Along the way you’ll pick up skill points by defeating enemies and you can pick and choose what abilities to unlock with these points over the course of the game.

In this guide, we’re going to show you the best skills to pick up early to make the adventure a little bit easier for Cal and the gang.

How to unlock skills in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

(Image credit: Respawn Entertainment)

When you defeat enemies, you’ll see a small mauve bar at the bottom of the screen fill up as part of Fallen Order’s minimalist HUD. When this is filled, you’ll pick up a skill point, which can’t be taken away from you. However, if Cal is killed whilst progressing towards the top of the skill point bar, he’ll drop his currently awarded skill progress and you’ll have to reclaim it by attacking the enemy that bested you.

To redeem skill points simply rest at one of Fallen Order’s meditation points and enter the skill tree menu.

Best skills in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

(Image credit: Respawn Entertainment)

Dash Strike + Improved Dash

This ability allows Cal to close the distance between him and his enemies and is by far one of the most powerful skills in the game. It deals a crazy amount of damage and, if you have enough force, you can simply keep dashing at an enemy to get rid of them. The second upgrade makes the ability even better.

Empowered Slow

This force ability makes it so Cal can trap groups of enemies in time during battle, which is useful when dealing with multiple stormtroopers and critters who attack quickly. Hold the designated button to stop them all at once and take the edge off of combat.

Agile Deflection

This skill makes it so that Cal can automatically block blaster bolts when he runs. This is especially useful when you don’t want to deal with a huge blockade of enemies: you can simply rush past them and be safe in the knowledge that stray blaster bolts won’t cause you any trouble. Deflecting is still a useful tactic, but this just makes the entire game easier, projectiles-wise.

The Power of Friendship

Whilst this costs you three points, and is in the late-game of Fallen Order, it’s still an incredibly useful skill to have. It means that when you use one of BD-1’s stims you’ll also restore all of your force power. This changes the way in which you approach boss battles and difficult enemies - even when you’re low on health you can burn through all of your force before you stim and get some easy damage on your opponent. Once you’ve got this you can use the aforementioned Dash and the late-game Lightsaber Throw to cheese spongy enemies when they’re causing you trouble.