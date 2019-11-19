Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: how to get a double lightsaber

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order is full of chests and secrets, most notably a means to upgrade your Force Essence, Life Essence and Stim Canister capacity. You can also find a range of poncho colors for Cal if you’re feeling fashion-forward, but the most interesting and helpful upgrade is the ability to add another blade to his lightsaber.

If you’ve ever wanted to play a narrative-led Star Wars game fronted by Darth Maul, you can now pretend by picking up this upgrade and carving through stormtroopers and Fallen Order’s horrid creatures. Here’s how to unlock the double-bladed lightsaber in Fallen Order.

How to unlock the double-bladed lightsaber

(Image credit: Respawn Entertainment )

If you want to cosplay as Darth Maul, you’ll have to make a very difficult choice early in Fallen Order’s story.

After you finish your training on the first planet Bogano, you’ll head back to your ship with Greez and Cere and approach the holodeck. Cal will be able to choose between heading to Zeffo or Dathomir. You’ll be warned against Dathomir, the homeworld of Darth Maul’s species and an arid wasteland full of spiders.

Alas, if you want the double-bladed lightsaber, you need to head here first. Once you land, keep to the right and progress past the spiders (ignore the giant grey creatures) and head further into the innards of Dathomir. You’ll face a cutscene with the Nightsister who will sick a set of Maul clones on you.

Keep pressing on against the difficult enemies, swing across a chasm and push through tight corridors and you’ll reach another outside area where a man in a cloaked costume will talk to you about the challenge ahead.

(Image credit: Respawn Entertainment)

Once you reach him, on your way back look to your left from the platform he’s on and drop down to find an alcove you can push through to reach a secret room. In this room there’ll be a lightsaber customization station which Cal can use. If used, it will unlock the ability to wield a dual-bladed lightsaber.

This lightsaber upgrade is essential if you want to have an easier time dealing with groups of enemies in Fallen Order. It’s great for slashing your way through stormtrooper squadrons and reflecting lots of blaster bolts.

If you can’t quite cut the mustard in Dathomir just yet you can unlock the sabre upgrade later in the game back on Bogano when you unlock BD-1’s Scomp Link, but you’ll also pick it up naturally by just playing through the story. Though, keep in mind, you won't come back to Dathomir until pretty much the final act of Fallen Order, so it's worth heading here now if you’d like the upgrade early.