Skull and Bones beta: how to sign-up for the live tests

The Skull and Bones beta is on the way later this year, and players will finally get the chance to jump into the pirate ship battling game ahead of its release.

Ubisoft has finally taken the lid off of Skull and Bones, revealing a ton of details about the game’s future, including a November 8 release date. That’s great to hear, as the title has been stuck in development limbo for years, initially being announced all the way back at E3 2017. However, it seems the end of development is finally in sight. And you'll have a chance to try it out soon.

As part of the reveal, Ubisoft let on that the game is getting a couple of betas across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. This should give players a chance to finally get hands on with the game, and give the development team valuable feedback.

There’s currently no word on exactly when players will be able to play the Skull and Bones beta, but if you're interested in trying it, it’s worth getting in early to sign up for the beta. That way, if Ubisoft let people in by date registered, you'll have the best chance possible. Here’s everything you need to know about signing up for the beta.

Skull and Bones beta

How to sign up to the Skull and Bones beta

Signing up for the beta is a fairly easy process, and something you can do in a minute, so it’s well worth doing so if you have any interest in playing the game.

First of all, head over the to live test sign-up page (opens in new tab). Once here, you'll be prompted to select the console you’d like to play the game on. You can choose between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Once you’ve highlighted the platform you want, hit the ‘Register’ button.

After this, you'll be prompted to sign in to your Ubisoft account, or an Xbox, PlayStation, Facebook or Twitch alternative. If you don’t have a Ubisoft account, you can easily make one on the official site (opens in new tab). Just select ‘Create An Account’, and fill in your information.

Now that you're signed in to your account, you should be registered and good to go. There’s no timeline set for the beta, or any indication on how many will be let in, so now you just have to play the waiting game.

What is the Skull and Bones Insider Program?

There is another way to play Skull and Bones early and more often. However, it seems like it's a very exclusive club. The Insider Program, which you can sign up for on the Skull and Bones website (opens in new tab), is an ongoing testing initiative that's exclusive to a small group of players.

This is currently PC only, and anyone who is invited to the exclusive initiative has to sign a non-disclosure agreement and promise to play regularly in designated sessions.

This looks to be a step above the live tests and requires some stricter rule adherence and participation. However, if you're really committed to Skull and Bones, this seems like a great way to get involved… if you're lucky enough to be invited, of course.