Madden 23 soundtrack: our guide to the artists and tracks

Soon, the Madden 23 soundtrack will be ready to make its way from your games console into your ears. No Madden experience is complete without a selection of great tunes, but what can we expect from the upcoming game?

Madden 23 is set to release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC on August 19. First looks at the title have certainly been promising. After going hands-on with the game, we thought Madden 23's newfound realism makes for bone-crunching player pile-ups. Perhaps this latest incarnation of the franchise will be something special. We're certainly hoping that EA will be able to take this one all the way to the proverbial endzone.

It's fair to say that Madden 22 was a bit underwhelming, with bugs and game mode problems holding the title back. However, it's also fair to say that its soundtrack did not disappoint. There were plenty of great tunes among the 56 tracks that made up Madden 22's soundtrack, including artists like J. Cole and Joyner Lucas. There were even 11 new tracks recorded especially for the game, featuring musicians like Jack Harlow and JID. In light of this, we're expecting big musical things from Madden 23.

Madden 23's developers have said they want to honor the man in the game's title. It's safe to assume that this ambition extends to every aspect of the game, including its music. Read on to find out everything we know about the Madden 23 soundtrack.

Madden 23 Soundtrack guide

Madden 23 Soundtrack: Artists and Tracks

(Image credit: EA Games)

The bad news is that EA has yet to officially reveal the Madden 23 soundtrack. Usually, Madden soundtracks are released just days before the games themselves, so the music's absence is to be expected. Even the game's closed beta used generic music so as to keep the Madden 23 soundtrack a mystery.

However, there is some information out there, if you know where to look. According to a report by RealSport 101 (opens in new tab), three tracks from the soundtrack were supposedly leaked on Twitter. According to @Madden23Leaks (opens in new tab), the following three tracks will be included in the Madden 23 Soundtrack:

Joey Bada$$ - "THE REV3NGE"

Hunxho - "1, 2, 3"

Yeat - "Dub"

It's not much to go on, but, if true, this leak does make for a nice little preview in the run-up to the game's release. However, do remember that this is an alleged leak and has not been verified by EA. That said, the three tracks are definitely great additions to any homemade Madden playlists you might have already cooked up.

As for the rest of the soundtrack, we'll likely have to wait for EA to formally release the tracklist. Until then, it looks like we'll be in the dark as to what we can expect from the Madden 23 soundtrack.

That's everything that we know about the Madden 23 soundtrack so far. We'll be sure to keep you in the know when it comes to any new developments, even if we'll be grumbling about its hefty next-gen upgrade fee.