Evercade cartridges explained: everything you need to know

Blaze Entertainment’s Evercade EXP handheld and Evercade VS home console both make use of bespoke, officially licensed cartridges packed with compilations of old-school arcade gems, and the odd selection of charming indie hits.

Whether you’re playing on the Evercade EXP or its Evercade VS counterpart, you get a healthy number of games included with the console, but if you want to bolster your retro Evercade collection you’ll need to buy more cartridges. It helps, then, that Evercade cartridges work across systems, no matter if you’re picking up the EXP or the VS.

But are these Evercade cartridges worth the cash? What kind of publishers does Evercade partner with to bring its curated collections to cartridge? How much will they cost you, and how many games can you expect on a single cartridge? I’m here to answer all this and more in our handy explainer. Read on to learn everything you’ll need to know about Evercade’s cartridges.

Evercade cartridges: price and availability

A single Evercade cartridge will typically cost you $19.99 / £17.99 / AU$35.99, and they are available via Evercade’s official website and at major online retailers such as Amazon. Of course, cartridge availability is subject to stock, and that price point can vary; I’ve seen cartridges go for slightly under and over that recommended retail price.

If you’re looking to add some Evercade cartridges to your collection, it’s good practice to check multiple retailers to see if you can get them slightly cheaper. Evercade’s website makes this easy, as it links to all retailers stocking its games.

What does an Evercade cartridge look like?

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re a fan of that classic chunky cartridge design, then you’ll likely be pleased with the aesthetic Evercade has chosen. For reference, they’re a tad shorter than a Game Boy cartridge, but a little thicker thanks to the rounded edge. This matches perfectly with the sloped design of the Evercade EXP, fitting in seamlessly with the handheld’s cartridge slot.

Each Evercade cartridge bears unique branding, too, with clear game and publisher graphics distinguishing them from each other. The cartridges aren’t overly flashy, but that’s okay. They’re aesthetically consistent with the EXP and the VS, and made from a sturdy plastic resistant to wear and tear caused by long-time usage.

What games do Evercade cartridges have?

(Image credit: Future)

Evercade cartridge compilations will differ depending on the publisher, but most have a few things in common. Typically, Evercade cartridges feature collections of retro arcade titles. On average, you’ll get six to eight games per cartridge, but exceptions exist.

The Codemasters Collection, for instance, features a whopping 17 games, and is one I’d wholeheartedly recommend as a result. Especially for all-time classics like Sensible Soccer and Cannon Fodder.

It’s not just Codemasters offering its back catalog for play on Evercade devices. You can buy games from Atari, Data East, Interplay, The Bitmap Brothers, and many more classic developers.

There are some nicely curated cartridges, too, featuring collections like Namco Museum, Intellivision, Commodore 64, Worms, and a handful of wonderful indie grab bags. And with more cartridges on the way throughout the year, Evercade doesn’t seem like it’ll be slowing down anytime soon.

(Image credit: Future)

How many Evercade cartridges are there? Currently, over 35 Evercade cartridges are available to buy from supporting retailers. Together, that brings the total number of games supported by Evercade to over 300. And with more cartridges on the way, that number’s set to grow even more.

What types of games are available on Evercade? While there are far too many games to list here, Evercade offers a wide array of titles ranging from console and arcade releases to modern 8-bit and 16-bit indie gems. This makes Evercade consoles great for shorter pick-up-and-play or longer immersive sessions, depending on which games you like.