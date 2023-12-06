Ultenic T10 Elite robot vacuum and mop review: is it powerful enough for both hard flooring and fitted carpet?

Equipped with LiDAR navigation, this robot vacuum uses 360-degree omnidirectional scanning to assess where it needs to clean. With its 2-in-1 dustbin and water tank it can vacuum and mop simultaneously, although I found it far more effective in simple vacuum mode where the floor didn’t get too wet and the pick up was powerful. Reasonably priced for a robot vacuum with mop, it gives you a decent 160 minutes of battery life on a full charge. I found it loud when self-emptying its dustbin, but reasonably quiet when vacuuming hard floors and carpet.

Ultenic T10 Elite: Two-minute review

The reasonably priced Ultenic T10 Elite Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mop is one to consider if you’re looking to buy one of the best robot vacuums . Launched in July 2023, the Ultenic T10 Elite is a fairly new kid on the robot vacuum block. It comes with three suction settings to vacuum hard floor and carpets, and maps out multiple layouts. You can control it using your voice, from the smart app, or with its own remote control. While its mop feature won’t give you the full benefits of hand mopping can, it does come in useful for spills and cleaning hard floors.

As well as being able to vacuum hands free, you can make use of the built-in mop, which I found worked well for spot cleaning on hard flooring. I do, however, think it would struggle on larger jobs due to the size of the water tank and water temperature, so if mopping your floor is your priority, you may want to buy a dedicated mop.

The Ultenic T10 Elite has LiDAR smart laser navigation, which allows it to map out multiple rooms in the home effectively and recognise partition walls and furniture. The maps can be saved in the Ultenic smart app on your smartphone and multiple maps can be created for different levels in the home – I created one for upstairs and one for downstairs, for example, and was amazed at how effectively the robot mapped out rooms.

I was pleasantly surprised at how quickly I could connect to the app over WiFi without any glitches too. It took a while for me to get to know how the app works, but I found the controls self-explanatory. Using the app, I could select areas to spot clean, highlight partition walls and obstacles and save multiple maps.

I found the addition of a remote control useful too – especially when I wanted to turn my phone off or was low on phone battery life. The remote made it easy to steer the vacuum manually when I needed to, which came in useful when I thought it was taking a wrong turn.

As well as being able to control the robot vacuum remotely, voice control is possible as the device is compatible with the likes of Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant, although this is something I didn’t try on this occasion.

The robot has a battery life of up to 160 minutes on a full charge. This did vary for me depending on which suction power I chose and how many obstacles the vacuum had to contend with. It had the capability to vacuum the entire ground floor before taking itself back to the dock to charge and empty, which worked well for me.

Pick-up performance was good too for both hard flooring, fitted carpet and rugs, and noise levels when vacuuming weren’t too offensive. It picked up fine dust and larger pieces of debris effectively although it did need a little intervention now and then. This was mainly when the side brush was trapped with too much hair or got tangled with carpet tassels, for example, or when the main bar brush got stuck on some Lego that I forgot to clear away, for example. This was nothing that couldn’t be easily fixed using the cleaning tool, however, which comes in the box.

The robot did a good job of making its way back to the dock to automatically recharge and empty itself into its bin – albeit very loudly – so you may want to put it on night mode - which stops it self-emptying - if you’re scheduling it to come on at night.

In short, I think its price compared to other robot vacuums with a mop makes it very attractive for anyone wanting to try one of the latest robot vacuum designs. Just don’t expect too much from its mop function.

Ultenic T10 Elite: Price and availability

List price: $399.99 / £329.99 / AU £633.84

$399.99 / £329.99 / AU £633.84 When is it available: Available now

Available now Where is it available: Available in the US, UK and Australia

Compared to some well-known competitor robot vacuums that feature a mop, the Ultenic T10 Elite Robot vacuum cleaner with mop is reasonably-priced. You can pick it up for around $399.99 / £329.99 / AU £633.84 on Amazon. It comes with two mopping pads, a remote control, a spare dust bag and side brush, and a cleaning tool.

Value score: 4.5 / 5

Ultenic T10 Elite: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Ultenic T10 Elite Watt: Row 1 - Cell 1 Suction power: Row 2 - Cell 1 Speeds: 3 levels of suction Bin volume: 3L Battery life: 160 minutes Filtration: None Noise volume: 70dB Mop water volume: 210ml Water levels: Row 9 - Cell 1 Mapping: Yes Obstacle avoidance: Yes Base: Yes Smart support: Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa Tools: Mop pad, brush bar lid and side brush Weight: 12.78 lbs (5.8 kg)

Ultenic T10 Elite: Design

Mop pad, brush bar lid and side brush are easy to clip on and off

Slim body

Separate remote control included in the box

At 12.78 lbs (5.8 kg), and with a slim 3.7 in (95 cm) height body, this robot vacuum is not only easy to lift up, but also capable of getting under furniture and in hard-to-reach areas that bulkier robots may find difficult. Built into the design is LiDAR navigation, which means that the robot can scan rooms and easily get a good picture of where it needs to clean. This instantly gives it a heads up when manoeuvring around a room and trying not to bump into furniture and obstacles – such as toys and shoes - left laying around.

The robot comes compactly packaged, and I found it easy to take out of the box and set up against the wall. I found its charging dock conveniently small and unobtrusive as well. It surprised me to see that its dustbin can collect up to 3 litres and only needs to be changed every 45 days too. I was able to open the lid of the charging dock easily and insert a vacuum bag when setting it up. And when the robot vacuum was stuck anywhere in one of my rooms, its light weight body meant that I didn’t endure any back strain picking it up to untangle the brushes or return it to the dock.

It does, in fact, come with two brushes as part of the design, which I found were effective at cleaning hard floors, fitted carpets, and Persian carpet. It comes with an extra side brush and a cleaning tool in the box that can cut out any hair or dirt trapped in the brushes – or as I found out – any carpet tassels that I should have moved out of the way.

The main brush is neatly hidden on the underside of the vacuum and can be easily accessed by clipping open the main brush bar cover. There’s an extra filter in the box and two mop pads too, and I found the mop pad easy to slip on the underside of the robot when I needed to use it in mop mode. The dustbin that clips out of the underside of the robot does, in fact, double up as a water tank. And while it's rather small, I found that it did hold enough to clean my living room and still had some water left inside for other rooms.

The robot comes with cliff sensors to prevent it from falling down the stairs, and it seemed to stop on its tracks at the top of the stairs on my landing. The manual states that reflective and dark-colored floors may affect the sensors’ effectiveness, however, which is something to consider.

Design score: 4 / 5

Ultenic T10 Elite: Performance

3 powerful suction settings

LiDAR technology makes for Impressive room mapping

Mop can leave a wet trail in its path that doesn’t necessarily clean

I was impressed at how quickly the LiDAR navigation worked to map out the ground floor in my home. Having this is a game changer as it makes it easier for the robot to vacuum around obstacles and avoid long floor-hanging curtains, for example. The app can save multiple maps for different levels and shows you exactly where the robot is in real time, which I found useful. You can also use the app to schedule cleaning.

Unfortunately, the first few times I tried the vacuum, my young kids (both under 10) got in the way, stopping the robot in its tracks. It did do a good job at working around them however, but it wasn’t ideal, which is something to think about if you have kids. And while the vacuum can tackle pet hair, it’s not a vacuum that is going to avoid pet mess or wet spills, which can be an issue if you have a cat or dog.

On the days that my kids were out of the house and nothing could disturb the robot, it performed well. As with any robot vacuum, you need to make sure the floors are clear of toys, shoes, and other objects. On one occasion, I forgot to clean up the Lego and a few smaller pieces got stuck in the main brush bar. However, the robot does tell you when it needs help, both with voice alerts and via the app.

While the robot can climb over objects less than 0.67 in (17 mm) in height, it got stuck on my Persian rug tassels on a number of occasions. Ultenic does advise that you clear them out of the way, however, so it was my own fault. It’s necessary to avoid fireplaces too for obvious reasons, but luckily I have a raised hearth around my fireplace that meant the robot had to stop at the edge.

There are three suction powers to choose from in the app and on the remote control, with the robot’s path line visible in the app. It seemed to vacuum all the edges of the room and furniture first and then go back for the middle. While this took a while, it was effective for properly cleaning rooms. While a robot vacuum is never going to give you the same effect as getting right up to the skirting by hand, I think its side brush did a good job at cleaning the edges and corners of my rooms. I could also use the app to ‘spot’ clean and direct the robot to the area that needed to be cleaned, which I found useful – although it did take me a while to identify the specific area I wanted to clean.

To mimic large debris, I sprinkled oats on the floor, and the robot managed to pick up the majority of these without fail – both on carpet upstairs and hard floor downstairs. To mimic finer dust, I sprinkled finely ground digestive biscuits and flour onto the floor. The robot picked this all up, even if it went a bit round the house to do it.

The robot vacuum and mop combo allows for simultaneous vacuuming and mopping hard floors and carpets. To give the mop a try, I filled up the water tank, switched to mop mode, and directed the vacuum to a specific area using the map so that it could clean the remaining residue left by the flour.

While it worked well to clear away the mess, the mopping pad was also very soggy and needed a good wash after cleaning. However, as the water container for the mop is small, the water is cold, and there is no detergent inside, it didn’t provide the same satisfying clean that I would get mopping by hand. It also mopped over my Persian carpet making it unnecessarily wet, which in hindsight I wish I had rolled up.

The beauty of having a robot vacuum is that you can schedule it to come on at any time of the day. But while in use the robot isn’t too loud, it does ramp up some noise when self-emptying. I monitored the noise level in use on the highest suction power at 70dB and the lowest suction at 64.9dB. You can use the Do Not Disturb feature on the app, which you can implement to stop the vacuum turning on automatically, self-emptying, or playing voice prompts.

Performance score: 4 / 5

Ultenic T10 Elite: App

Easy to connect over Wi-Fi

Create and personalise multiple maps

Spot cleaning is useful but a little tricky to pinpoint a specific area

I really enjoyed using the app on this device as it was so easy to use. Connecting the robot over Wi-Fi was very straightforward, with voice prompts from the robot on what to do and when it had set up.

As soon as I’d downloaded the app and created an account, the app then sent me a notification to upgrade the firmware – this took a few minutes before the robot said: “‘Upgrade successful’. Welcome to your robot cleaner”.

The app was also very good at giving me live information when needed – when the ‘map acquisition failed’ and I needed to check my network settings, for example, or when the main brush was tangled or stuck.

As well as the option for smart app and voice control, there’s also a remote control in the box. It looks much like a Sky TV remote, and I could use the main dial to start, stop, and steer the vacuum. The remote - and the app - also have settings to change the suction power on the robot and put it into night mode. This stops it coming on automatically, giving voice alerts and self-emptying, which at 88dB can be loud.

App score: 4.5 / 5

Ultenic T10 Elite: Battery life

Up to 160 minutes on a full charge

Always charging in the background when left plugged in

Battery life varies depending on suction power

The vacuum comes with a powerful 3200mAh battery that can provide up to 160 minutes coverage before returning to the dock. Battery life was good, but I found it varied depending on how many obstacles the robot had to navigate, how much dirt the robot had to contend with, and which suction power it was on.

The charging dock ensures you don’t really need to think about recharging the robot yourself as it will take itself back to the dock when it needs some juice. If you have it plugged in all the time you won’t notice it charging silently, but it does take five hours to charge fully.

Battery life score: 4 / 5

Should I buy the Ultenic T10 Elite?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ultenic T10 Elite score card Attributes Notes Score Price I think this design is very reasonably priced for a robot vacuum that has excellent suction power, remote, voice and app control and has the option for mopping too. 4.5 / 5 Design The compact size and lightweight form of this robot vacuum and charging dock make it a good option for smaller flats and larger houses. It comes with a useful cleaning tool and I found that parts slot nicely and easily into place. 4 / 5 Performance The built-in LiDAR navigation on this robot ensures that it can map out rooms accurately, while the combination of the brush bar and side bar help it get right up to corners to clean effectively. Its built in cliff-sensor means it won’t run the risk of failing down stairs either. 4 / 5 App A very comprehensive app with lots of useful controls and real-time alerts so you can keep an eye on what’s going on even when you’re not at home. 4.5 / 5 Battery life While it gives you up to 160 minutes of continuous use on a full charge, this can vary depending on which suction power you choose and how hard the vacuum has to work to get to the area it needs to clean. 4 / 5

Buy it if...

You have wooden floors While this vacuum worked well on carpets, I think it performed best on hard flooring. The choice of three suction settings gives you powerful suction to pick up finer dust and larger debris across both floor types, however.

You want to control your vacuum remotely As well as being able to control this vacuum via an app on your smartphone, you have the option of linking it to a third-party voice assistant such as Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri and also using its dedicated remote control that comes in the box.

You want a robot that is low maintenance As the robot is self-emptying and can go up to 45 days without you needing to empty it, you won’t have to change the main dust bag regularly. While this makes the robot easy to maintain, the manual recommends emptying the dustbin every week, however, to keep it performing optimally.

Don't buy if...

You have young kids It’s likely that the kids will either be scared of a robot vacuum or treat it as a toy and want to pick it up or get in its way. If, however, you can hold out until the novelty/surprise element wears off for them, it could work out for your home.

You have pets Again, a robot cleaner could scare the cat. That, or they could end up wanting to hitch a ride on top of it. Either way, this robot vacuum doesn’t come with a poop detector like some robot vacuums do, so any pet accidents need to be cleared up immediately before the robot gets near.

You really need a mop While the mop feature on this robot cleaner is a nice add-on, I don’t think its mop performance matches its vacuum pick-up performance. If a mop is what you really need, I’d suggest invested in a dedicated hand mop.

First reviewed December 2023