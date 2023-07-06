How Shokz OpenFit can help you stay safe on the roads – without sacrificing sound quality

I like Shokz. I’ve been using the older Shokz OpenRun models for a while now, and I have been consistently impressed with them - so much so that they’ve earned their place on our best bone conduction headphones and best running headphones lists. If you feel uncomfortable with in-ear headphones, or you want your ears to remain open while you run or cycle to maintain awareness of traffic and bikes, Shokz headphones are definitely recommended. So when I got the opportunity to try on the all-new Shokz OpenFit, I was excited to see how the technology has progressed.

Let’s start with the design. As opposed to the Shokz OpenRun, which are two bone conduction transducers connected by a stiff band that runs around your head, the first thing you’ll notice about the OpenFit is that they’re split into two true wireless Bluetooth earbuds units.

Each unit has its own dolphin arc ear hook with a 0.7mm flexible memory wire. The Shokz lab reportedly scanned a vast array of human ear data from all over the world, and all that data went straight into the OpenFit. Tweaking the flexible wire so it’s a secure fit will keep the OpenFit in place during a run, cycle or workout, no connective band required.

The second part of the fit is the weight. At just 8.3g per unit, they’re light enough to stay on ear when the dolphin arc hook is in place, sitting just above your ear without blocking your ear canal, making for a comfortable fit. This comfort is aided by the material used as the headphones’ 'skin': an ultra-soft, dual-layered liquid silicone.

(Image credit: Shokz)

Just like Shokz’ previous models, the ear canal doesn’t need to be covered or blocked in order to transmit sound to your eardrum, but the technology has improved beyond even the OpenRun Pro: Shokz’ new DirectPitch technology is said to be a “premium audio experience” and it certainly felt like one during my brief test. A low-frequency enhancement algorithm will carry low-frequency vibrations directly toward your ear without needing to actually cover it, so you still get those satisfying bassy tunes.

While it might not be the dedicated audio experience of a set of noise-cancelling in-ear or over-ear premium headphones designed solely with sound in mind, the fact I can listen to playlists and podcasts in such good quality on a long run, and hear the ringing bell of a bicycle behind me, is pretty darn impressive. Audio playback and calls are controlled right on the built-in touchpads rather than the OpenRun’s occasionally fiddly multi-function volume buttons.

The listed battery life is also impressive. I’ve always been pleased with the amount of juice you can get out of the OpenRun, but the OpenFit takes things to the next level with up to 28 hours of listening with the charging case, and 7 hours of listening on a single full charge of the earbuds. For those on the run, a quick 5-minute charge gives one complete hour of battery life, perfect for an emergency lunchtime 5K run or a cardio commute home. Never deal with the frustration of tapped-out headphones ever again.

Available on 6 July 2023, Shokz OpenFit cost £179 in the UK from uk.shokz.com . I’m certainly keen to take them for a longer spin: I like the idea of a pair of long-lasting, ultra-light true-wireless earbuds, with satisfying bass and good sound quality, that will still allow me to keep my situational awareness on the roads and pavements. With an improved design for added comfort, they’re ideal for the office and commute too.