Strava is finally adding Dark Mode, AI analytics, family plans and more

Strava revealed an impressive roadmap of features coming to the platform by the end of 2024, including Dark Mode, artifical intelligence-powered analytics, and safety features aimed at vulnerable cyclists and runners.

After years of asking, users of one of the best fitness apps will finally be able to use Dark Mode in the app, along with a refresh of the app layout. Strava says it's aiming to launch Dark Mode, along with the revised design, in "summer" 2024, expected around July or August. It will be available to both free tier and premium subscribers.

Strava intends to lean into AI, too. Strava will use machine learning to spot "irregular, improbable, or impossible activities recorded to the platform" to eliminate cheating or incorrect recordings.

AI-generated routes through difficult terrain were also announced, and a new feature called Athlete Intelligence. Athlete Intelligence will present users with a summary "that contextualizes their accomplishments and fitness goals" and offers personalized guidance. The service is trained by millions of Strava users' recorded activities.

Strava will also add a previously-announced upgraded Clubs experience in the Strava app, in which users can Create Clubs, send messages within the Club, or start a Club Challenge via the app.

Strava Premium users will also now have the option to save via a new "Family Plan", letting groups of subscribers to Strava Premium share discounted membership with up to three other people. It'll launch in "select countries" later this year, and arrive globally by the end of 2024. Pricing was not disclosed at the time of writing.

(Image credit: Strava)

A new focus on safety

Strava also highlighted a commitment to helping women get active and, crucially, keep them safe during activities, with the company noting that studies show "women of all ages participate in sports at a far lower rate than men" despite wanting to be active.

New Night Heatmaps will show activities that are taking place between sundown and sunrise in well-trafficked areas, and a Quick Edit feature will let you hide data like start times, maps, and stats from public view.