If you’re trying to get fit, lose weight, or just improve your overall health and well-being, chances are you might have considered getting a personal trainer.

While training with someone else can be a huge motivator, it can also be quite expensive and might not work with everyone’s schedule. Even the best fitness apps often require costly subscriptions. To that end, YouTube is your friend. In 2025 YouTube is awash with literally thousands of trainers, exercise gurus, and fitness enthusiasts who can help you get fit.

The beauty of training through YouTube is that you only really need a smartphone, or a tablet, or a smart TV to workout, whether that’s in your gym or the comfort of your own home.

Here are 10 YouTube channels that act like a free personal trainer. Remember, personal training isn’t just about following a workout plan.

There are other things to consider, such as diet and nutrition, routine, progression, injury prevention, and more. That’s why we’ve rounded up some channels that focus on fairly holistic approaches to training, with some entertainment thrown in.

1 . Rowan Row

15 MIN FULL BODY FAT BURN WORKOUT | Rowan Row - YouTube Watch On

With 2.14M subscribers, Rowan Row has been making online fitness videos since 2011. On his channel, you’ll find a decent range of exercises and workouts you can do on the fly pretty easily.

Of special note are some full-body workouts that can be done quickly, as well as post-workout stretches, no-equipment workouts, high-intensity interval training, and more.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Growingannanas

35 MIN *LOW IMPACT* HIIT - High Intensity Home Workout - No Equipment, No Jumping - YouTube Watch On

Certified CrossFit coach Anna has over 7.2 million subscribers and specializes in whole body workouts, intervals, and more. Videos are well labeled and easy to scroll through, with extremely high production value, timers, music, and more.

It’s basically a free version of Apple Fitness+, especially for women and those who want to work out at home or with minimal equipment.

3. Joe Delaney

I Lifted Weights for 20 Years... Here's my Honest Advice. - YouTube Watch On

Joe Delaney is a straight-talking, no-nonsense personal trainer who created one of the best fitness apps we’ve tested: PUSH.

His YouTube videos are mainly focused on strength and conditioning to build muscle and burn fat, but he’s also a demon chef and has plenty of great meal-prep videos to help you with the kitchen side of your fitness.

4. ATHLEAN-X

The PERFECT Science Based Chest Workout (2025 EDITION) - YouTube Watch On

Slightly cringe name aside, ATHLEAN-X is a very popular fitness YouTuber with over 14 million subs, focused on science-based workouts and the mechanics behind exercise.

The video tone does err a little bit more on the side of clickbait, but you can easily find targeted workouts with rep and set breakdowns, explanations, and form tips. Another excellent muscle-building option.

5. MadFit

30 MIN ALL STANDING FULL BODY WORKOUT - With Dumbbells (Strength, No Jumping) - YouTube Watch On

MadFit is your go to for at-home workouts you can follow in real-time.

With over 10 million subscribers and more than six years in the game, well-presented videos offer full body workouts, pilates, dance, and aerobics, with workouts you can do in as little as five minutes.

6. Renaissance Periodization

My 5 Biggest Nutrition Mistakes (So You Can Avoid Them!) - YouTube Watch On

The face of RP, Dr. Michael Israetel, has a Thanos-like appearance and extremely calming voice. An anabolic combination, watching RP’s videos is like listening to the sun make plants grow.

With a PhD in Sport Physiology, Israetel breaks down the science behind lifting. While there are some workout videos, too, RD is definitely a great resource for bodybuilders who want to take their fitness knowledge to the next level.

7. PS Fit

30-Minute Walking Workout | Tanner Courtad - YouTube Watch On

If Growingannanas is “basically” a free version of Apple Fitness Plus, PS Fit is literally a free version of Apple Fitness Plus. You get timed workouts to music, and there are even three people in each video, just like Apple’s own fitness studio.

Workouts are playlisted, making it easier to find the likes of HIIT, dance, cardio, and more, and you can even choose your workout by trainer if you have a favorite.

8. Oliver Sjostrom

30 Min Full Body Dumbbell Workout At Home - Build Muscle - YouTube Watch On

Oliver Sjostrom’s channel promises “efficient, effective, and accessible workouts.” You’ll find full-body workouts with 10-, 20-, or 30-minute time limits, as well as targeted workouts for different body parts, HIIT, and more.

You’ll also find playlists for warm-ups, challenges, low-impact workouts, and more.

9. TheBodyCoachTV

15 Minute STRESS BUSTING WORKOUT | Joe Wicks Workouts - YouTube Watch On

A household name in the UK, Joe Wicks is definitely a YouTube channel for the more casual fitness participant. He has a range of beginner workouts you can do at home, including workouts you can do with minimal equipment or no equipment at all.

This is definitely a better option for people just starting out on their fitness journey, and there are even videos and workouts for kids.

10. Heather Robertson

40MIN Full Body MetCon // Day 50: HR12WEEK 5.0 - YouTube Watch On

A certified personal trainer and fitness coach, Heather Robertson has more than 2.6 million subscribers. Video workouts include full-body options, as well as complete workout programs you can follow video by video.

Some of them are 12 weeks long with multiple versions, meaning you could score a year’s worth of free guided training from those videos alone.

YouTube training videos, the good and bad

There are a few obvious positives when it comes to using YouTube as your very own personal trainer. Firstly, it’s free, although you might want to consider YouTube Premium to prevent advert interruptions. There’s something for everyone on YouTube, too, and we’ve tried to pick a good range of options here to cover all bases.

As with everything on YouTube and social media, be discerning and a little cautious. Don't take everything that everyone says on YouTube as gospel, and don't worry if you don't have a chisled physique to mirror your favorite online fitness coach after a couple of weeks.