You've got until later today to vote for your Ultimate Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards

- Voting for the Golden Joystick Awards closes soon
- You can vote for your Ultimate Game of the Year and Best Game Adaptation
- Nominees include Balatro, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and Silent Hill 2
If you've yet to vote for your Ultimate Game of the Year choice at this year's Golden Joystick Awards, you've got until later today to cast your vote!
This year's Golden Joystick Awards takes place on November 21 and will be presented by Ben Starr and a host of well-loved voice actors and developers. Right now, only the final two categories are open for voting: Ultimate Game of the Year and Best Game Adaptation. You'll have until 3pm PST / 6pm EST / 11pm GMT today to get your votes in.
You can vote over at our sister site, GamesRadar+, on their dedicated Golden Joystick Awards page. There's no need to sign up for anything, but as a nice little bonus, those who do vote can claim a free gaming eBook usually worth $18.99 / £12.99. To claim it, simply enter your email while casting your votes to be contacted about your free eBook selection.
Then, you can head on over to YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, X / Twitter, or Steam to watch the Golden Joystick Awards live on November 21. GamesRadar, PC Gamer, and ourselves at TechRadar Gaming will also be streaming the event live as it happens.
Without further ado, the nominees for each of those final two categories you can vote for are as follows:
Ultimate Game of the Year
- Animal Well (Billy Basso, Bigmode)
- Astro Bot (Team Asobi, PlayStation Studios)
- Balatro (LocalThunk, Playstack)
- Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Activision)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare)
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios, PlayStation Studios)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (Atlus)
- Satisfactory (Coffee Stain)
- Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team, Konami)
- Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)
Best Game Adaptation
- Borderlands
- Fallout
- Halo Season 2
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.