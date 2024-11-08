You've got until later today to vote for your Ultimate Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards

Voting for the Golden Joystick Awards closes soon

You can vote for your Ultimate Game of the Year and Best Game Adaptation

Nominees include Balatro, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and Silent Hill 2

If you've yet to vote for your Ultimate Game of the Year choice at this year's Golden Joystick Awards, you've got until later today to cast your vote!

This year's Golden Joystick Awards takes place on November 21 and will be presented by Ben Starr and a host of well-loved voice actors and developers. Right now, only the final two categories are open for voting: Ultimate Game of the Year and Best Game Adaptation. You'll have until 3pm PST / 6pm EST / 11pm GMT today to get your votes in.

You can vote over at our sister site, GamesRadar+, on their dedicated Golden Joystick Awards page. There's no need to sign up for anything, but as a nice little bonus, those who do vote can claim a free gaming eBook usually worth $18.99 / £12.99. To claim it, simply enter your email while casting your votes to be contacted about your free eBook selection.

Then, you can head on over to YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, X / Twitter, or Steam to watch the Golden Joystick Awards live on November 21. GamesRadar, PC Gamer, and ourselves at TechRadar Gaming will also be streaming the event live as it happens.

Without further ado, the nominees for each of those final two categories you can vote for are as follows:

Ultimate Game of the Year

Best Game Adaptation

Borderlands

Fallout

Halo Season 2

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

