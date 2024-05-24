You can pick up a brand-new Xbox controller at its lowest-ever price over the bank holiday weekend

The bank holiday weekend is finally almost here and if you're planning to fill it with some Xbox or PC gaming, then this deal is going to be right up your street.

The official Xbox Wireless Controller in Robot White is on sale for just £34.99 (was £54.99) at Amazon right now. That's a staggering discount of £20 that has taken the controller right down to its lowest-ever price. We last saw it reach this price point over Black Friday almost two years ago, so I wouldn't expect to get this low again any time soon.

Whether you're after a replacement for the controller that came with your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, or simply want to get your hands on one of the best PC controllers right now you really can't go wrong with this one.

Today's best Xbox controller deal

Xbox Wireless Controller (Robot White): was £54.99 now £34.99 at Amazon

This meaty £20 discount on the slick Robot White Xbox Wireless Controller has taken it back down to its lowest-ever price. The last time we saw the controller available this cheaply was over Black Friday in 2022, so you're getting a rare chance at a brilliant deal here. Amazon Prime members can take advantage of free next day (or even same day) delivery depending on their location.

We awarded this controller an impressive four out of five stars in our Xbox Wireless Controller review, praising its premium feel and range of improvements compared to the previous iteration of the gamepad. It's fully compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One, but also works an absolute treat on PC. It will even work well with Android and iOS mobile phones, though I would definitely recommend investing in a phone stand too, making it a strong contender no matter your choice of platform.

If you're not in the UK but still want to shop for an Xbox Wireless Controller, you can browse some of the best prices in your region below.