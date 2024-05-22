Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is now 30% off so you can game for less this Memorial Day

Xbox's highest-tier gaming subscription has just received its first price cut of the year as we head into the long Memorial Day weekend. You can now get a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription at Target for $35 (was $50).

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate typically costs $17 per month, so this effectively gets you one month of the gaming subscription service at no additional cost. It's a great way to top-up your membership if it's about to expire or if you want to add more time for all the best Xbox Game Pass games coming soon.

However, if you're completely new to the service, consider activating the $1 trial from the official Xbox site before purchasing a subscription. This lets you use Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for 14 days with no restrictions and then you can always add more time from the Target deal if you plan to stick with it.

Today's best Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-Months): was $50 now $35 at Target

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the highest-tier subscription for Microsoft's flagship gaming console. It includes all the perks from standard subscriptions like online multiplayer and exclusive member deals, plus the ability to download or stream dozens of Xbox games on your console or PC. These include new releases such as Hellblade 2, popular titles like Diablo 4, as well as indie gems and classic favorites such as Fallout 4.

Target's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription deal comes in two types: 1-month and 3-month. The 1-month subscription currently has the same 30% discount as the 3-month one. It knocks the price down from $17 to $12, which isn't as dramatic a price cut but still saves you enough for a cup of coffee or something similar.

We gave the service the full five stars in our Xbox Game Pass review Despite launching in 2017, it continues to prove its value as a gaming subscription with an expanding catalog of games and developing services, including Xbox Cloud Gaming.