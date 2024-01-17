This PS5 monitor deal bags you a beautiful Mini LED beast with $250 off right now

If you've been after a premium PS5 monitor to go with your PlayStation 5 - whether you got a console for Christmas recently or are just after a visual upgrade - then have we found the deal for you today.

This PS5 deal is a special kind of value offering, taking a premium monitor and reducing its cost of admission so much it basically changes its price category entirely. Right now you can get the Acer Nitro XV275K monitor (the P3biipruzx variant, to be exact) for $549.99 at Best Buy (down from $799.99) - a saving of a massive $250.

Exclusive to Best Buy, the Acer Nitro XV275K offers that glorious 4K resolution, an HDR1000 rating, 1ms response time, a 160Hz refresh rate, and full HDMI 2.1 support with VRR, all packed inside a superb 27-inch Mini LED IPS panel.

Away from OLED panels - which require much more investment - a Mini LED panel like this will give you one of the best gaming screens money can buy. You can find more information on the deal below as well as some other prices on 4K behemoths to broaden your options.

Today's best PS5 monitor deal

Acer Nitro XV275K P3biipruzx: was $799.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - This is a superb deal for a premium monitor and one that takes a huge chunk off its normally imposing price tag. This is the kind of deal that maximizes your bang for buck value, offering a quality product at a totally different price category. This packs all the specs you could want into a PS5 monitor too.

This looks to be a lowest ever price for the monitor - it's hard to be 100% sure as it's exclusive to Best Buy - and it only came out at the end of 2023 so it's effectively brand new. And if you're an Xbox player, it's also a perfect choice for Team Green's console too, and would make a fine Xbox Series X monitor.

However, if you like to keep your options open, then we've also got some other prices on top PS5 monitors below for your perusal.

