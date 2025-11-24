Searching for a last-minute gift for the retro gamer in your life? Look no further than the brilliantly nostalgic Lego Game Boy - now discounted to just £44.99 (was £54.99) at Amazon, the lowest price ever.

Aimed primarily at adults, this set is an absolute treat for lovers of Nintendo's classic handheld video game console. The aesthetic of the Game Boy has been nailed perfectly in almost the exact original scale and it's covered with amazing little details like the removable brick-built 'Game Pak' cartridges.

This Black Friday deal takes it down to its lowest-ever price, and arrives at the perfect time before the gift-giving season.

This gaming Lego set is a going to be a real treat for any retro game fans. Modeled after the iconic Game Boy handheld, it's a detailed recreation made entirely from the beloved building brick toy.

Major features include the ability to swap out the image on screen with screenshots from iconic Game Boy titles like The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Super Mario Land. It also comes with two brick-built 'Game Pak' cartridges, which can be slotted into the console just like the real thing.

Additionally, it comes with pieces to put together a little stand for both the model Game Boy and a game, making it perfect for display on a shelf.

Although the box recommends this build for adults aged 18 or other, particularly Lego-savvy children shouldn't have any problem putting it together so this could be a great gaming gift.

