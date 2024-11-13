This is not a drill - the PS5 Pro has already received a Black Friday price cut with this deal

Hold the flippin' phone! The PS5 Pro is not even a week old and we've already got a genuine PS5 Pro deal at Argos right now in the UK.

You can currently pick up the PS5 Pro at Argos for £659.99 - that's a 40 quid discount, and a decent price cut despite it launching at £699.99 only six days ago.

This is incredible news for anyone holding off committing and represents a tidy 5.7% off the MSRP of the console. If you've been eyeing up the Pro this month and have been waiting for a deal or potential price cut, then you have been fully vindicated - now is the time to strike!

Today's best PS5 Pro deal

PS5 Pro: was £699.99 now £659.99 at Argos No, you read that correctly! The PS5 Pro already has a price cut on its chunky price tag, as Argos is offering a 40-pound discount - that's just over 5% off. It's not huge, but the console has only just come out so this is incredible news and the best value price we've seen yet (unsurprisingly). For US readers, the best price we can see on that side of the Atlantic remains $699 at Walmart.

This is definitely unexpected - but also incredibly welcome! I've been covering the recent start to the early Black Friday PS5 Pro deals and just this afternoon wrote about how I thought it was unlikely that we'd see a price cut on the console. Egg and my face are in alignment, and it's superb to see the retailer Argos be the first to prove me wrong with this Black Friday PS5 deal.

Remember, your mileage may vary slightly with Argos as its availability works in tandem with your location and postcode. However, I've tried a fair few postcodes already and it looks to be well stocked across the country.

If you're not in the UK, then our automatically updating price-finding tech below will provide the latest and lowest prices