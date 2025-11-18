This is not a drill – the best gaming monitor I've ever tested has hit a lowest-ever price for Black Friday
Perfect for PC or PS5; now cheaper than ever
The Black Friday sales are beginning to start in full, but you don't need to search too hard for some phenomenal discounts. Case and point, the superb Inzone M10S gaming monitor has had its price slashed to just £849 (was £999) at Sony.
Shop Sony's full Black Friday sale
This model is the perfect Black Friday buy for any aspiring competitive gamers out there, whether they play on PC or PS5. It's a 27-inch OLED model with excellent colors and a blazing-fast 480Hz refresh rate.
(Not in the UK? See today's best deals in your region below.)
Today's best gaming monitor Black Friday deal
This top of the line gaming monitor has fallen to a new lowest-ever price in Sony's Black Friday sales. Key specs include its lightning fast 0.03ms response time and impressive 480Hz refresh rate. This is also an OLED panel, with vivid colors that help games look their best.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSony-INZONE-M10S-Gaming-Monitor%2Fdp%2FB0DGV5LPKS%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21"><strong>Amazon - £1,199<strong> | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-15618761?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.argos.co.uk/product/4546443"><strong>Argos - £1,199<strong>
The Sony Inzone M10S is one of the highest-rated gaming monitors that I've reviewed, achieving an incredibly rare five-star score.
It's an expensive monitor, but you undeniably get what you pay for here. The stand that it comes with is brilliantly designed with practical features like a swivel and tilt, and the monitor is an absolute breeze to use.
The 480Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution are ideal for PC gaming, but we also rank it among the best monitors for PS5 because of its built-in PS5 visual mode.
This is automatically enabled when you plug in the console and has been tuned by Sony themselves for the best visual performance.
This is also a solid pick if you own a PS5 Pro, where its VRR support and high refresh rate helps the console's butter smooth performance shine.
You can see even more Black Friday savings below, or read on for the best Sony Inzone M10S deals near you.
Dash is an experienced tech journalist who currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, where he helps oversee coverage of video games and related products.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine) and has also written articles for many of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
