The Black Friday sales are beginning to start in full, but you don't need to search too hard for some phenomenal discounts. Case and point, the superb Inzone M10S gaming monitor has had its price slashed to just £849 (was £999) at Sony.

This model is the perfect Black Friday buy for any aspiring competitive gamers out there, whether they play on PC or PS5. It's a 27-inch OLED model with excellent colors and a blazing-fast 480Hz refresh rate.

The Sony Inzone M10S is one of the highest-rated gaming monitors that I've reviewed, achieving an incredibly rare five-star score.

It's an expensive monitor, but you undeniably get what you pay for here. The stand that it comes with is brilliantly designed with practical features like a swivel and tilt, and the monitor is an absolute breeze to use.

The 480Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution are ideal for PC gaming, but we also rank it among the best monitors for PS5 because of its built-in PS5 visual mode.

This is automatically enabled when you plug in the console and has been tuned by Sony themselves for the best visual performance.

This is also a solid pick if you own a PS5 Pro, where its VRR support and high refresh rate helps the console's butter smooth performance shine.

