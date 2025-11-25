It appears that Sony is showing Microsoft in particular that there's only one console to buy this Black Friday: you can currently buy a PS5 for only ten quid more than an Xbox Series S.

Yup, while we've been celebrating the super-low prices on Sony's console since the Black Friday PS5 deals started 'properly' last week, this comparison puts the console proposition in 2025 into sharp perspective.

The PS5 deal that highlights this allows you to nab a PS5 Slim Digital Edition for just £280 at EE (was £429), compared with the lowest price on an Xbox Series S I can find, which is £269.99 at Amazon (was £299.99).

Yup, so for an extra ten pounds more than the once much-lauded Series S, you can go for a Black Friday PS5 deal that gets you a digital, but still fully-powered PS5 console. No power compromises, 825GB of SSD storage goodness, and still the option of adding a disc drive after the fact, too.

Why would you buy any other home gaming console this Black Friday?

Save £149 PS5 Slim Digital Edition: was £429 now £280 at EE Need I point out more? A PS5 for £280 is frankly ridiculous, and in a straight shoot-out between this Digital Edition and the all-digital Xbox Series S, it is an absolute beat-down by Sony on Microsoft's console. Staggering price comparison, and a genuinely great deal in its own right.

Save £30 Xbox Series S: was £299.99 now £269.99 at Amazon This is the cheapest Xbox console Black Friday deal I can find right now, which probably says an awful lot in and of itself. However, next to the above PS5 deal, it's a sorry sight.

Of course, a PS5 for £280 is also much cheaper than the Nintendo Switch 2 at around the £400 mark, but at least that console offers something genuinely different.

There's no denying the fact that the PS5 Slim and Series S are broadly targeting the same plug-it-into-your-TV kind of gamers, and at these prices, the matchup is a total beatdown, and you can get the best gaming console going right now, for a few beans more than a budget Xbox. Wild.

If you're not in the UK, then you'll find the latest and lowest prices on the PS5 Slim and Xbox Series S consoles below, wherever you are in the world.