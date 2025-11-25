This Black Friday PS5 deal proves that the console wars are truly over: a PS5 is only £10 more than an Xbox Series S

It appears that Sony is showing Microsoft in particular that there's only one console to buy this Black Friday: you can currently buy a PS5 for only ten quid more than an Xbox Series S.

PS5 Slim Digital Edition
Save £149
PS5 Slim Digital Edition: was £429 now £280 at EE

Need I point out more? A PS5 for £280 is frankly ridiculous, and in a straight shoot-out between this Digital Edition and the all-digital Xbox Series S, it is an absolute beat-down by Sony on Microsoft's console. Staggering price comparison, and a genuinely great deal in its own right.

Xbox Series S
Save £30
Xbox Series S: was £299.99 now £269.99 at Amazon

This is the cheapest Xbox console Black Friday deal I can find right now, which probably says an awful lot in and of itself. However, next to the above PS5 deal, it's a sorry sight.

Of course, a PS5 for £280 is also much cheaper than the Nintendo Switch 2 at around the £400 mark, but at least that console offers something genuinely different.

There's no denying the fact that the PS5 Slim and Series S are broadly targeting the same plug-it-into-your-TV kind of gamers, and at these prices, the matchup is a total beatdown, and you can get the best gaming console going right now, for a few beans more than a budget Xbox. Wild.

If you're not in the UK, then you'll find the latest and lowest prices on the PS5 Slim and Xbox Series S consoles below, wherever you are in the world.

