These PlayStation Store gift card discounts let you pick up PS Plus or your most wanted games for less this Cyber Monday

If you're eager to top up your PlayStation Wallet, perhaps to pick up a few discounted PS5 games or a year of PS Plus, then you're in luck. Right now ShopTo is offering a range of discounts on PS Store vouchers in the UK, saving you a bit of cash.

For me, the most compelling discount right now is the £200 gift card - which has fallen to just £179.85. If you're looking to go all out for the holidays and really bolster your game library, then this is your best bet.

If you're after a lower amount, I'd recommend picking up the £40 gift card for just £34. That's 15% off its regular price and one of the biggest discounts in the sale right now.

Read on for a breakdown of even more of the options available today...

Cyber Monday PS Store gift card savings

PlayStation Store Gift Card - £50: was £50 now £44.85 at ShopTo.Net This is actually a slightly worse discount than the £40 one, so I would recommend avoiding it in favor of the £70 one below unless you absolutely must have a £50 voucher. Still, 10% off is not too bad in the grand scheme of things.

PlayStation Store Gift Card - £70: was £70 now £59.50 at ShopTo.Net Now this is absolutely brilliant value. The £70 voucher is on sale for just under £60 thanks to a 15% price cut. This amount will be enough to pick you up a full-price PS5 game like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or a good few months of PS Plus.

PlayStation Store Gift Card - £200: was £200 now £179.85 at ShopTo.Net Rounding things off is the most expensive gift card offered by ShopTo, £200. It's on sale with a 10% reduction, saving you £20.15. I'm probably going to pick this card up over the next few days, as it should see my digital purchases through a huge chunk of next year.

Curious about what you should buy with any of these cards?

The PlayStation Store is currently holding a bumper 30th Anniversary sale, with savings of up to 75% on some great games. Top deals include Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for just £43.39 and F1 24 Champions Edition for only £35.99.

PlayStation Plus memberships are discounted too, saving you up to 30% on plans.

If you're not in the UK, check the list below to find all the best rates on PS Plus subscriptions in your region.

