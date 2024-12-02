These PlayStation Store gift card discounts let you pick up PS Plus or your most wanted games for less this Cyber Monday
Save on all things PlayStation
If you're eager to top up your PlayStation Wallet, perhaps to pick up a few discounted PS5 games or a year of PS Plus, then you're in luck. Right now ShopTo is offering a range of discounts on PS Store vouchers in the UK, saving you a bit of cash.
For me, the most compelling discount right now is the £200 gift card - which has fallen to just £179.85. If you're looking to go all out for the holidays and really bolster your game library, then this is your best bet.
If you're after a lower amount, I'd recommend picking up the £40 gift card for just £34. That's 15% off its regular price and one of the biggest discounts in the sale right now.
Read on for a breakdown of even more of the options available today...
Cyber Monday PS Store gift card savings
Starting things small, the £10 card is discounted by 2%. This is by far the least compelling offer but could be useful if you're just after a little top-up and don't mind saving only a few pennies.
Now here's a much better deal. 15% off £20 takes the price down to just £17, which is a very worthwhile saving. Grab this if you're after just a few games in the current PS Store sale.
Another brilliant discount here, with 15% off £40. This saves you £6 and is well worth picking up if you were planning to buy any cheap games on your console in the near future.
This is actually a slightly worse discount than the £40 one, so I would recommend avoiding it in favor of the £70 one below unless you absolutely must have a £50 voucher. Still, 10% off is not too bad in the grand scheme of things.
Now this is absolutely brilliant value. The £70 voucher is on sale for just under £60 thanks to a 15% price cut. This amount will be enough to pick you up a full-price PS5 game like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or a good few months of PS Plus.
Another less compelling 12% discount, but still worthy of your time. £100 should see you through your next few months of game purchases, especially if you stick to buying games on sale.
This £120 card is 10% off, saving you a neat £12.15. This amount is more than enough for any tier of PS Plus membership and will save you a few quid on a subscription.
11% off a £150 gift card saves you $17.15. Go with this if you're got plenty of cash to spare and want to give your digital wallet a massive boost.
Rounding things off is the most expensive gift card offered by ShopTo, £200. It's on sale with a 10% reduction, saving you £20.15. I'm probably going to pick this card up over the next few days, as it should see my digital purchases through a huge chunk of next year.
Curious about what you should buy with any of these cards?
The PlayStation Store is currently holding a bumper 30th Anniversary sale, with savings of up to 75% on some great games. Top deals include Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for just £43.39 and F1 24 Champions Edition for only £35.99.
PlayStation Plus memberships are discounted too, saving you up to 30% on plans.
If you're not in the UK, check the list below to find all the best rates on PS Plus subscriptions in your region.
More of today's Cyber Monday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 68% off toothbrushes and TVs
- AO: savings on games consoles and appliances
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 50% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Currys: big deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE: up to £600 off Samsung and Apple
- John Lewis: up to £300 off appliances and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and tablets
- Very: up to 30% off phones, appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.