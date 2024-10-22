These are the cheapest Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 deals ahead of the game's launch

If you're looking for the cheapest Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 deals, then you're in luck. Some retailers are currently offering a few decent discounts on the upcoming Call of Duty game, which is set to launch on October 25.

If you're not keeping up with the series, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be the sixth entry in the Black Ops sub-series. It's set in the 1990s and will have a story and tone more akin to a spy thriller than you might expect from a first-person shooter (FPS) game.

In addition to a campaign, the game will offer a suite of fan-favorite multiplayer modes and a round-based zombies mode. One of its big innovations is omni-movement, which will allow you to sprint and dive in any direction as you play - a system that is likely to significantly shake up the competitive formula.

I'm personally really looking forward to the game and will hopefully have a copy in hand for release day. If you're after a physical edition for any platform, or an Xbox Game Pass subscription, in order to play ASAP, read on for the best deals that I've managed to find so far.

Dashiell Wood Hardware Writer I'm TechRadar's resident Call of Duty expert and a long-time fan of the series. I've spent countless hours in the vast majority of installments, including some spinoffs like Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, and know what makes a good Call of Duty game as well as a first-person shooter game. I've also gone behind the scenes, attending preview events and interviewing the developers on a handful of occasions.

Cheapest Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 deals - PS5

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PS5): $69.99 at Amazon

There aren't any great deals on the PS5 physical edition, but you can still pre-order the game at its retail price at Amazon. This is covered by Amazon's pre-order price guarantee, which means you won't get stung if the price suddenly lowers on release day. Price check: Walmart - $69.99 | Best Buy - $69.99

Cheapest Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 deals - PS4

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4): $69.99 at Amazon

I'm also not seeing much action on the cross-gen bundle, which includes both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game and is the version to go for if you're still hanging on to that older machine. Price check: Walmart - $69.99 | Best Buy - $69.99

Cheapest Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 deals - Xbox

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Cross-Gen Bundle (Xbox): $69.99 at Amazon

The shopping experience is a bit simpler for Xbox, with just one edition for both Xbox Series X and Xbox One owners. There are no discounts on this version yet, but you can find it up for pre-order at a range of retailers. Price check: Walmart - $69.99 | Best Buy - $69.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Cross-Gen Bundle (Xbox Digital Code): $69.99 at Amazon

A digital code is also available if you have an Xbox Series S Xbox Series X Digital Edition or another disc-less Xbox console. Again, no discounts here but these are the best places to pre-order if you want to pick it up ahead of launch. Price check: Walmart - $69.99 | Best Buy - $69.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Cross-Gen Bundle (Xbox Digital Code): £69.99 at Amazon

Unfortunately, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X Digital Edition owners will miss out on the physical discounts. You can still pick up an Xbox code for retail price, though, and have it available the second the game releases. Price check: Very - £69.99 | Argos - £59.99

Cheapest Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 deals - PC

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PC): $69.99 on Steam

If you're after a PC copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 from an official storefront then your options are sadly limited to just Steam and Battle.net. Price check: Battle.net - $69.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PC): £69.99 on Steam

The same is true for PC players in the UK, where you can find Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 at its retail price on both Steam and Battle.net. Price check: Battle.net - £69.99

Xbox Game Pass deals

If you're on PC or Xbox, then picking up a few months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Game Pass Console could very well be the cheapest way to get your hands on the game. This is the first Call of Duty to be released on the service on day one, which is a very exciting prospect.

You can see some of the best Xbox Game Pass deals in your region below.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 deals - FAQs

When does Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 come out? Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will release on October 25. Unlike other entries, there is no early access for this game so it will become available to everyone on that date.

Will Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 have a campaign? Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will offer a single-player campaign. This is on top of the usual raft of multiplayer modes and a round-based zombies mode.