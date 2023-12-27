These are the 6 gaming headset deals not to miss in the after-Christmas sales

Whether you were gifted a new console or PC or have some vouchers to burn, there are plenty of fantastic discounted gaming headsets in the after-Christmas sales to complete your setup.

From premium wireless headsets to affordable models, some of the best wireless gaming headsets are on offer right now. Most of the best deals live right now are at Amazon, like the SteelSeries Arctis Pro and GameDAC Wired Gaming Headset which is now $159 at Amazon.

Deals like the SteelSeries Arctis 1 for just $44 bring already-affordable models down to even better prices, or for a more aesthetic choice, you can grab the Astro A30 Wireless for $199 right now, also at Amazon.

We have seen better prices a few times throughout the year on some of these models, but given the after-Christmas sales are nearly over and we're a few months out from the next major sales season, you're not likely to see prices this good for a while.

To help you choose, we've also included the compatibility for each headset, so make sure to get one that will work for your console of choice.

Today's best PS5 gaming headset deal

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Wired Gaming Headset: was $249.99 now $159 at Amazon

Save $90 - The SteelSeries Arctis Pro wired headset, bundled with a USB amplifier dongle for enhanced audio while gaming, is now almost its lowest-ever price at Amazon. Compatible with: PS5, PS4 and PC

SteelSeries Arctis 1 (wireless): was $99.99 now $79.99 at SteelSeries

Save $25 - The SteelSeries Arctis 1 is starting to dip back down in price as we close out the year. It's a great choice if you're after a reliable and affordable wireless headset for Switch, PS5, and PC. Even better, you can save an extra 10% with a coupon at checkout. Compatible with: Switch, PS5, PC

SteelSeries Arctis 1 (wired): was $49.99 now $44 at Amazon

10% discount - A small saving but one that makes this excellent headset dangerously impulse-purchase-worthy. If you need a reliable and robust cheap headset for traveling or mobile play, then spending $44 on this quality set would be a superb investment. Compatible with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Astro A30 Wireless in white: was $229.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - If you're keen to keep things simple but still value aesthetics, the Logitech Astro A30 is a beautiful, Dolby Atmos/3D audio-compatible wireless headset with a wonderfully stripped-back aesthetic. Compatible with: PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android

Logitech G435 Lightspeed: was $79.99 now $49.88 at Amazon

Save $30 - Proving that you can even get a solid wireless gaming headset option below the $50 mark right now, the Logitech G435 is a no-frills, robust gaming headset that while not at its lowest-ever price, offers splendid value. Compatible with: PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC

Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset: was $69.99 now $37.99 at Amazon

Save $31 - We love the gorgeous white finish on the Logitech G335 wired gaming headset. At its lowest-ever price at Amazon, this is still a superb discount for a reliable budget multiplatform headset. Compatible with: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch

If you're keen to keep your options open, though, then we've got a range of the latest and best prices on some other wireless gaming headsets below.

