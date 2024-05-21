The Turtle Beach VelocityOne flightstick has plunged in price, offering huge savings ahead of Memorial Day

If you’re looking for an affordable flight stick ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend, then this discount is not one to miss.

The Turtle Beach VelocityOne flightstick is currently on sale for just $99.99 (was $129.99) at Amazon. This is a saving of $30 and a new lowest-ever price for the peripheral, taking the already affordable flightstick below the $100 mark for the first time. It’s compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC, making it the perfect fit for those who enjoy the likes of Microsoft Flight Simulator or Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.

Although this fightstick is much more affordable than a lot of the competition, it offers some premium features like an OLED display for flight data and an integrated hands on throttle-and-stick (HOTAS) system that puts all of the controls needed to fly an aircraft on a single convenient peripheral. It’s no slouch when it comes to materials either, with premium rubber and metal elements across its construction.

Today's best flightstick deal

Turtle Beach VelocityOne flightstick: was $129.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

An affordable flightstick becomes even more budget friendly with this $30 discount. This is the lowest-ever recorded price for the Turtle Beach VelocityOne and the very first time that it's dipped under the $100 mark. Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC, it's the perfect match if you enjoy flying games on any of those platforms.

We gave this flightstick four out of five stars in our Turtle Beach VelocityOne flightstick review. In addition to praising the affordable price tag, we appreciated its wealth of features and the inclusion of some premium elements like the OLED display. Even before today's discount, this is a flightstick that is considerably cheaper than alternatives by the likes of Thrustmaster and Logitech, but still offers a comparable experience in games.

If you're outside of the US but still want to secure the Turtle Beach VelocityOne flightstick, you can see an overview of any deals in your region below.